    West Coast Powerscreen Dealer Conducts Open House

    Wed June 12, 2024 - West Edition #12
    CEG


    Founder of Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, Paul Campbell (L), alongside Molson Group Founder/CEO Robin Powell, who acquired the dealership in 2022, the first U.S. acquisition for Molson Group.
    CEG photo
    Founder of Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, Paul Campbell (L), alongside Molson Group Founder/CEO Robin Powell, who acquired the dealership in 2022, the first U.S. acquisition for Molson Group.
    Founder of Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, Paul Campbell (L), alongside Molson Group Founder/CEO Robin Powell, who acquired the dealership in 2022, the first U.S. acquisition for Molson Group.   (CEG photo) The Fuchs material handler 340, fitted with the Rotobec Grappler, worked perfectly for the tire stacking challenge.   (Powerscreen photo) Bell Trucks had its equipment on display, including the B45E articulated truck.   (CEG photo) This Powerscreen is loaded and ready to transport to a customer.   (CEG photo) Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii is a full-service location with a massive inventory of parts and equipment.   (CEG photo) Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii has a full fleet of service trucks ready to keep contractors on the job without delays.   (CEG photo) A BTA160 breaker was used in the balloon challenge. Guests were in the cab popping balloons for this fun challenge.   (CEG photo) CBI had its massive Magnum Force 6800CT on the lot for guests to check out.   (CEG photo) The Fuchs material handler 340, fitted with the Rotobec Grappler, worked perfectly for the tire stacking challenge.   (Powerscreen photo) Alexia Cunningham sings the national anthem under the waving American flag on a beautiful sunny day in Dixon, Calif., kicking off XPO 24.   (Powerscreen photo ) Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii's XPO logistics team provides guests with cold water, sunscreen and various branded merchandise, ensuring the best experience for their guests. (L-R): Amelia Hopley, Amy McNab, Steve Hughes, Annalea Ormiston, Suzanne Quinn, Jordan Fontaine, Richard Gilliver and James Dodkins.   (Powerscreen photo) Representatives from Associated Equipment Distributors were impressed at the scale of XPO 24. (L-R): Jacob Asare, AED; James Dodkins, Molson Group; Andrew Gillen, Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii; Robert Henderson and Nichole Stoltz of AED; and Jordan Fontaine, Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii.   (Powerscreen photo) Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii team, along Molson Group, bring XPO 2024 to a close after days and weeks of hard work. (L-R): Eoin Fox, Jason Powles, Ollie Marshall, Ted Powell, Mick Crimmins, Jack Saward, Jordan Pendergrass, Tony Corr, Shaun Bates, Adam Waldron, Amy McNab, James Dodkins, Annalea Ormiston, Graham Henderson, Steve Hughes, Amelia Hopley, Ben Heywood, Luis Guzman, Jordan Fontaine and Darren Kane.   (Powerscreen photo) James Dodkins (L) of Molson Group and Matt Gansser of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. Hyundai is the newest addition to the Powerscreen equipment lineup.   (CEG photo) Part of the extensive equipment lineup from Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii is the Kobelco excavator line.   (CEG photo) The Terex complete washing system was on display at XPO 2024.   (CEG photo)

    Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, a Molson Group Company, held an open house at its Dixon, Calif., facility on May 21 to 23, branded as XPO 24. The company invited its customers from across the country to view its wide range of equipment from industry-leading brands such as Powerscreen, Bell Trucks, Kobelco and various Terex brands, as well as the announcement of its newest line — Hyundai. Various lines and machines were on display and in action at the 5-acre facility.

    The show opened with a rendition of the United States' national anthem sung by Alexia Cunningham, below the impressive American flag that was hoisted above the grounds with a Fuchs MHL 360 material handler.

    The total attendance for the three-day event exceeded 500. On the third day of the event, employees from all divisions were able to bring their children, who enjoyed being part of the celebration and were welcome to climb on the equipment.

    Powerscreen photo

    There was a large variety of food truck options to satiate guests throughout their day, including morning coffee and breakfast burritos, numerous lunch options and a refreshing shaved ice to cool them off for dessert.

    The demo area kept all guests entertained, where visitors could get their hands on the equipment. There were two timed challenges with a Kobelco excavator equipped with a breaker attachment for a balloon popping challenge and a Fuchs material handler with a Rotobec grapple attachment for a tire stacking challenge. It was a fun way to compete with their peers.

    Inside, guests had opportunity to speak with their vendors and partners from Northland Capital, Rotobec Attachments, Zenrobotics, a Terex Brand, and a chance to create their own cowboy hat from Rancher Hat Bar. Proceeds from the hat bar were split between a number of local charities which were carefully selected by the company's Community Champions of Change charity group, who lead their fundraising and community engagement. The charities the Community Champions chose to support at the event included: Thriving Pink, Helping Yolo County Breast Cancer Survivors Thrive, Friends of the Needy Food Bank, New Beginnings, Ending Domestic Violence by empowering survivors and community awareness, and lastly Dixon Family Services, striving to reduce and prevent child abuse and provide supportive services to children and families in Dixon. Guests could play a game of cornhole for an opportunity to voice how those funds would be dispersed.

    Guests were also invited to a local restaurant for a hosted dinner with the Powerscreen of California team.

    XPO 24 was filled with fun, games and hands-on experiences. Powerscreen of California and its sister companies, Powerscreen of Washington and Powerscreen Western, showed its combined strength in the market, as well as a strong commitment to customer service. Customers also experienced first-hand their knowledge in multiple industries, including aggregate processing, quarrying, mining, recycling, washing, construction and demolition, waste, landscaping, forestry, scrap, ports and other environmental sectors. CEG




