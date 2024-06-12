CEG photo Founder of Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, Paul Campbell (L), alongside Molson Group Founder/CEO Robin Powell, who acquired the dealership in 2022, the first U.S. acquisition for Molson Group.

Powerscreen of California, Nevada & Hawaii, a Molson Group Company, held an open house at its Dixon, Calif., facility on May 21 to 23, branded as XPO 24. The company invited its customers from across the country to view its wide range of equipment from industry-leading brands such as Powerscreen, Bell Trucks, Kobelco and various Terex brands, as well as the announcement of its newest line — Hyundai. Various lines and machines were on display and in action at the 5-acre facility.

The show opened with a rendition of the United States' national anthem sung by Alexia Cunningham, below the impressive American flag that was hoisted above the grounds with a Fuchs MHL 360 material handler.

The total attendance for the three-day event exceeded 500. On the third day of the event, employees from all divisions were able to bring their children, who enjoyed being part of the celebration and were welcome to climb on the equipment.

Powerscreen photo

There was a large variety of food truck options to satiate guests throughout their day, including morning coffee and breakfast burritos, numerous lunch options and a refreshing shaved ice to cool them off for dessert.

The demo area kept all guests entertained, where visitors could get their hands on the equipment. There were two timed challenges with a Kobelco excavator equipped with a breaker attachment for a balloon popping challenge and a Fuchs material handler with a Rotobec grapple attachment for a tire stacking challenge. It was a fun way to compete with their peers.

Inside, guests had opportunity to speak with their vendors and partners from Northland Capital, Rotobec Attachments, Zenrobotics, a Terex Brand, and a chance to create their own cowboy hat from Rancher Hat Bar. Proceeds from the hat bar were split between a number of local charities which were carefully selected by the company's Community Champions of Change charity group, who lead their fundraising and community engagement. The charities the Community Champions chose to support at the event included: Thriving Pink, Helping Yolo County Breast Cancer Survivors Thrive, Friends of the Needy Food Bank, New Beginnings, Ending Domestic Violence by empowering survivors and community awareness, and lastly Dixon Family Services, striving to reduce and prevent child abuse and provide supportive services to children and families in Dixon. Guests could play a game of cornhole for an opportunity to voice how those funds would be dispersed.

Guests were also invited to a local restaurant for a hosted dinner with the Powerscreen of California team.

XPO 24 was filled with fun, games and hands-on experiences. Powerscreen of California and its sister companies, Powerscreen of Washington and Powerscreen Western, showed its combined strength in the market, as well as a strong commitment to customer service. Customers also experienced first-hand their knowledge in multiple industries, including aggregate processing, quarrying, mining, recycling, washing, construction and demolition, waste, landscaping, forestry, scrap, ports and other environmental sectors. CEG

