When the wrecking ball came down on the Econo Lodge motel on Oxmoor Road off Interstate 65 in West Homewood, it marked a new chapter for nearby residents. An ongoing redevelopment is transforming the neglected property into a mixed-use space that will feature housing, restaurants and retail.

Construction of the $32.5 million, 98,000-sq.-ft. project began this spring, and should be completed by the first half of 2025.

"With fantastic schools, a plethora of celebrated local businesses and restaurants and its walkability, West Homewood continues to be a highly desired area for both residential and commercial in greater Birmingham," said Village Creek Development President Tom Walker. "This site sits at the entrance of the neighborhood and marks the start of West Homewood. It's important for it to be something that embodies and matches the neighborhood versus the former crime-ridden motel that it once was.

"Village Creek Development has worked closely with both city council and the community from the start of this project, gathering feedback and understanding what the area needs most," he added. "So far, most of the feedback has been incredibly encouraging and supportive."

Walker said the vision for West Row was to create a development that would seamlessly integrate with its surroundings. He noted El Barrio and Paramount will occupy 100 percent of the project's commercial space, while in-between the two restaurants will be an arcade and event space, as well as outdoor dining behind the building.

"We wanted to create housing that complemented one's various seasons of life, ranging from young adults and families to empty nesters. Above El Barrio and Paramount, there are 18 two-bedroom, two-bath lofts that celebrate urban living and feature Juliet balconies. Positioned behind the mixed-use building, a community of townhomes will offer 48 townhomes for rent.

Walker said the completion of West Row will mark a fresh start for the neighborhood.

"There will no longer be days of school lockdowns due to crime at the former Econo Lodge. Instead, there will be community and connection with new neighbors and great food."

Local residents actually gathered to watch the structure come down.

"We took an untraditional approach to the groundbreaking ceremony with a ‘demo day' event," Walker said. "Knowing how much this former motel negatively impacted the West Homewood community, we decided to celebrate its departure with the neighborhood and hosted an event across the street from the project. We had face painting for kids and complimentary food. There were also renderings displayed, so that residents could understand what the project would ultimately look like. They could also ask our team any follow-up questions.

"It's very exciting to see the project come to life, both for us and the community. This is our first ground-up development, and it really embodies what we strive to do with all our projects by creating places that lead people to be inspired, connected and energized."

Village Creek Development is a full-service development platform that creates unique residential, retail and mixed-use properties throughout the South. Led by Walker, along with Blake Berg and Sam Heide of Wicker Park Capital Management and Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the company is headquartered in Birmingham. The project team for the West Homewood effort includes Poole & Company Architects, Schoel Engineering, Arlington Properties and general contractor Stone Building Company.

"The property was an active motel in deteriorating condition," said Stone Building Project Manager Chandler Scott. "The existing material and all of the existing hardscapes had to be demoed and removed. The property was fenced off and cleared. The demolition lasted two months to prepare the site for new construction."

Tasks currently under way include site work concrete, underground utilities, framing, waterproofing/roofing, exterior skin/masonry and structural steel.

Structural concrete was completed a month earlier than scheduled. Key work remaining includes exterior skin completion, interior drywall completion, power at all locations and site hardscapes/landscaping.

Approximately 12,000 cu. yds. of dirt were removed from the site. Rain and freezing temperatures delayed stages of the early project during grading and concrete construction.

Excavators, dozers and dump trucks were used to carry out the grading and demolition.

Lulls/forklifts, manlifts and skid steers are used for the framing and skin components of the project. Main materials include concrete, wood, steel and gypsum board.

The most time-consuming part of construction will be trim work and finishing out units. Major construction milestones include framing completion, interior drywall completion and exterior hardscapes/landscaping.

Stone Building Operations Manager Bradley Meadows said preparing for retail, housing and dining on a project of this nature is no small undertaking.

"Most aspects of construction are required to be planned out correctly from the beginning design stages to ensure the living and retail spaces are well built, operationally functional and aesthetically pleasing. It starts with the layout of the project and continues all the way to when the final appliances are installed."

Meadows added, "This is a special project to get to build because of the immediate needs it will meet for the residents of and visitors to West Homewood. Stone is Birmingham-based, so we enjoy getting to serve the greater community by bringing projects that provide new housing and new retail to our area." CEG

