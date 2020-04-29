--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
West Side Tractor Expands John Deere Compact Equipment Footprint in Indiana

Wed April 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #9
West Side Tractor Sales


West Side Tractor Sales announced the expansion of the John Deere compact equipment line in additional Indiana counties throughout the state. John Deere's compact construction equipment (CCE) product line includes skid steers, track loaders, compact excavators and compact loaders.
West Side Tractor Sales announced the expansion of the John Deere compact equipment line in additional Indiana counties throughout the state. John Deere’s compact construction equipment (CCE) product line includes skid steers, track loaders, compact excavators and compact loaders.

West Side Tractor Sales, the authorized John Deere construction and forestry dealer in Illinois and Indiana, announced the expansion of the John Deere compact equipment line in additional Indiana counties throughout the state. John Deere's compact construction equipment (CCE) product line includes skid steers, track loaders, compact excavators and compact loaders.

With this expansion of territory responsibility, West Side Tractor will serve an additional 27 Indiana counties providing sales, service and parts support for the CCE product line. These new counties cover the communities south of Terre Haute, east of Indianapolis and the entire Fort Wayne metro market.

"Our top priority is to provide customers with the highest quality of equipment and service. In all of these counties, we already represent the larger John Deere construction line. With the additional compact machines available, we now offer a comprehensive product offering," said Brian Benck, vice president of sales of West Side Tractor.

With the construction season on the cusp, the West Side Tractor team is geared up and ready to support customers. A variety of John Deere compact machines are in-stock at all 11 full-service facilities, including more than 100 attachments available. Machines can be purchased with customized preventative maintenance and fleet-monitoring programs.

For those looking to rent, the West Side Tractor rental fleet features more than 1,000 machines and attachments ready to dispatch in a snap.

New compact construction equipment counties include: Adams, Bartholomew, Blackford, Brown, Clay, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Greene, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaGrange, Noble, Randolph, Rush, Steuben, Tipton, Union, Wabash, Wayne, Wells, Whitley (Indiana); Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph (Michigan) and Stephenson (Illinois).

For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com.



