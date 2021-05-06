Effective May 1, 2021, West Side Tractor Sales expanded its equipment offerings with the Hitachi mining product line in Illinois and several counties in northwest Indiana.

Effective May 1, 2021, West Side Tractor Sales expanded its equipment offerings with the Hitachi mining product line in Illinois and several counties in northwest Indiana. This additional contract adds to the dealership's Hitachi construction products already available.

The Hitachi mining equipment portfolio includes mining excavators with 1200 size shovels and up. Models include the EX1200-7, EX1900-6, EX2600-7, EX3600-7, EX5600-7 and EX8000-6. The West Side Tractor team will provide parts and service support to Hitachi mining operations throughout the territory, as well as product support for rigid frame trucks.

"We've been selling and supporting Hitachi construction equipment for many years so this is a natural transition for us to represent more products within the Hitachi family. With the addition of the mining equipment, we look forward to being able to expand into even more customer operations and provide the high level of expertise and support they expect," said Brian Benck, vice president of sales and third generation owner.

At West Side Tractor, the dealership team provides many resources and tools to support equipment throughout its entire lifecycle. For production class equipment, like Hitachi mining products, customers can enroll in a customizable preventative maintenance plan, as well as a robust fleet monitoring program powered by ZXLink telematics.

A team of West Side specialists can provide rebuild and re-life solutions and the new Certified Rebuild Center in Lisle, Ill., can process component rebuilds. This extensive portfolio of service offerings contributes to the goal of extending the productivity and overall life of the machine, according to the company.

Hitachi mining equipment, parts and service is now available from West Side Tractor in the following counties: Illinois — Boone, Cook, Dekalb, Dupage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, Winnebago; and Indiana — Elkhart, La Porte, Lake and Porter.

Founded in 1962, West Side Tractor is a John Deere and Hitachi construction equipment dealership with 11 full-service locations throughout Illinois and Indiana.

For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com.

Today's top stories