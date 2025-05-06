List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    West Side Tractor Hosts Technology Demo in Wheaton, Ill.

    West Side Tractor showcased John Deere's latest machine control technology at a demo event in Wheaton, Ill. Attendees tested advanced dozers, loaders and connected technologies, with lunch and promotional pricing offered. Visit westsidetractorsales.com for more information.

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    West Side Tractor Positioning Division held a demonstration of John Deere's latest machine control technology at the DuPage Event Center and Fairground in Wheaton, Ill., April 30 and May 1, 2025.

    Attendees were introduced to the new 850 X-Tier dozer which features an advanced E-Drive system for increased power and fuel efficiency, according to John Deere. Also available was the 700 P-Tier dozer with integrated Leica and Topcon technologies.

    Guests also had a chance to test John Deere loaders with SmartDetect, which combines cameras and machine learning to give operators better visibility and awareness on the job site, according to John Deere.

    Other technology demonstrated included JDLink connectivity, Operations Center and Equipment Mobile, which allows for tracking and analyzing data, as well as optimizing performance from anywhere.

    In addition to demonstrations, guests were treated to lunch and had the opportunity to take advantage of special event promotional pricing.

    For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    (L-R): Megan Hargrave, sales manager of West Side Tractor; Lauren Coffaro, senior vice president of West Side Tractor; and Bob Baish of Baish Excavating, were pictured with this John Deere 245 excavator at the West Side Tractor Positioning Division event. (CEG photo)
    JD 544P wheel loader with SmartDetect with ABS Robert Newberg (L), owner of Newberg Construction, and Matt Less of precision construction, John Deere. (CEG photo)
    A John Deere 245 P excavator with Engcon tiltrotator bucket was available for demonstration. (CEG photo)
    Leica Geosystems’ Simon Pedley displays a range of ground-penetrating radar for mapping a job site. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ron Svartoien of West Side Tractor; Chuck Ruth of Alliance Contractors Inc.; and Leroy Retzlaff, retired of Alliance Contractors Inc. (CEG photo)
    Kyle Long (L) of Lindblad Construction and Tyler Gilbert of Lindblad. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Lauren Coffaro, senior vice president WST; Justin Schriefer, owner of Renzo Excavating; and Matt Weiland of John Deere (CEG photo)
    Ryan Maxwell (L), West Side Tractor Positioning Division, had Travis Newberg, Newberg Construction, take the controls of this John Deere 333P CTL equipped with Topcon SmartGrade. (CEG photo)
    Colin Bryan (L), Baish Excavating, talked with Tate VanOvermeiren, West Side Tractor, about the details of this John Deere 850 X-Tier dozer. This machine is equipped with E-drive and is an electric hybrid with 2D and 3D GPS and factory SmartGrade. (CEG photo)
    Bill Doherty of Donegal Services (in cab) is ready to run this 210 John Deere excavator equipped with SmartGrade after Brad Pala of West Side Tractor shows him how to use the technology integrated into the machine. (CEG photo)
    James Stone (L) of West Side Tractor Positioning Division and Martin Murphy of Donegal Services finished a demonstration of this John Deere 544P wheel loader with SmartDetect. (CEG photo)
    Chirs Newberg (L), co-owner of Newberg Construction, and Kelly Barr of West Side Tractor were ready to try this John Deere 335P skid steer with SmartGrade and a six-way blade attachment. (CEG photo)
    Customers had the opportunity to try the 700P-Tier dozer with integrated Leica and Topcon technologies. (CEG photo)
    Matt Weiland (R), John Deere, showed Sean Issert of Baish Excavating what this John Deere 700P dozer equipped with SmartGrade could do. (CEG photo)
    A John Deere 335P CTL with SmartGrade was fitted with a six-way blade attachment, making it feel like a dozer. (CEG photo)




