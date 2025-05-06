West Side Tractor showcased John Deere's latest machine control technology at a demo event in Wheaton, Ill. Attendees tested advanced dozers, loaders and connected technologies, with lunch and promotional pricing offered. Visit westsidetractorsales.com for more information.

West Side Tractor Positioning Division held a demonstration of John Deere's latest machine control technology at the DuPage Event Center and Fairground in Wheaton, Ill., April 30 and May 1, 2025.

Attendees were introduced to the new 850 X-Tier dozer which features an advanced E-Drive system for increased power and fuel efficiency, according to John Deere. Also available was the 700 P-Tier dozer with integrated Leica and Topcon technologies.

Guests also had a chance to test John Deere loaders with SmartDetect, which combines cameras and machine learning to give operators better visibility and awareness on the job site, according to John Deere.

Other technology demonstrated included JDLink connectivity, Operations Center and Equipment Mobile, which allows for tracking and analyzing data, as well as optimizing performance from anywhere.

In addition to demonstrations, guests were treated to lunch and had the opportunity to take advantage of special event promotional pricing.

For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com. CEG

