Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed July 24, 2024 - West Edition #15
Ten projects from state departments of transportation in California, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, Nebraska, South Dakota, Oregon, North Dakota and Texas took home top prizes in the 2024 America's Transportation Awards competition. These projects, ranging from implementing new safety countermeasures to save lives to enhancing active transportation networks to increase mobility for all, were recognized for making positive changes in their communities.
Selected from 32 projects nominated by 15 state DOTs in the Western Association of State Transportation Officials (WASHTO) region, they are among 106 nominations submitted by 39 state DOTs as part of the annual America's Transportation Awards contest. Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition highlights state DOT projects and their impact on the communities in which they reside.
Projects are nominated in four categories: Quality of Life/Community Development; Operations Excellence; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and Safety. They showcase transportation's crucial role for every person in every community — regardless of how they travel. In response to rising level of fatalities on our nation's roadways over the last several years, 2024 marks the inaugural year of the Safety category, celebrating projects that successfully addressed safety challenges.
"The America's Transportation Awards competition highlights the critical role state DOTs play in improving safety, enhancing mobility, and improving quality of life for their communities," said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. "Our new safety category, implemented as part of AASHTO President Craig Thompson's emphasis areas, allows us one more avenue to learn from each other on ways to drive down fatalities and serious crashes across the country. We certainly started the competition off strong with these incredible WASHTO region projects that showcased successes in growing active transportation infrastructure, restoring critical connections after fire disasters, and implementing safety features like roundabouts to save lives."
All nominated projects first compete at the regional level against projects of their own size: "Small" (projects costing up to $10 million), "Medium" (projects costing between $10 million and $100 million), and "Large" (projects costing more than $100 million). This year's winning WASHTO regional projects are:
Following the WASHTO regional competition, the "Top 12" nationwide finalists will be announced in early September, featuring the three highest-scoring projects from each region. These top contenders will then compete for the two 2024 America's Transportation Awards national prizes.
The Grand Prize will be selected by an independent panel of judges, while the People's Choice Award will go to the project with the most online votes from the public, weighted by state population. AASHTO will announce the winners at its annual meeting in October 2024 in Philadelphia. Both winners will receive $10,000 each for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of their choosing.
Visit https://americastransportationawards.org/ to learn more about this year's WASHTO nominees.