    Western Global Expands DEFCube Portfolio With New 550 Gallon Model

    Western Global's DEFCube portfolio expands with a new 550-gallon DEF tank. The DEF550 offers a durable and efficient solution for bulk DEF storage, boasting security features, portability, and stackability in a double-walled design. Backed by an 8-year warranty, it caters to industries needing flexible and reliable DEF storage.

    Wed November 13, 2024 - National Edition
    Western Global


    Backed by an 8-year warranty, the DEF550 comes as an answer to the growing demand for efficient and flexible DEF storage solutions across a variety of industries.
    Photo courtesy of Western Global
    Backed by an 8-year warranty, the DEF550 comes as an answer to the growing demand for efficient and flexible DEF storage solutions across a variety of industries.
    Backed by an 8-year warranty, the DEF550 comes as an answer to the growing demand for efficient and flexible DEF storage solutions across a variety of industries.   (Photo courtesy of Western Global) The DEF550 offers a rugged and durable DEF tank solution that is engineered to withstand the harsh environments that rental, construction and fuel distribution customers operate in.   (Photo courtesy of Western Global)

    Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, is expanding its DEFCube product portfolio with the addition of a new 550 gal. diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank.

    The new model, the DEF550, joins the existing DEFCube lineup to provide customers with a larger capacity option for bulk DEF storage.

    The DEF550 offers a rugged and durable DEF tank solution that is engineered to withstand the harsh environments that rental, construction and fuel distribution customers operate in. Customers don't have to worry about unexpected operational costs due to lost fluid or downtime.

    Offering a sleek, secure storage option, the DEFCube can be easily maneuvered around the job site and features a stackable design to minimize its footprint. The DEFCube is now available in two capacities, 130 gal. and 550 gal.

    "We're excited to introduce the DEF550 to our DEFCube lineup," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "Storing and handling DEF can be a big hassle for our customers, and the DEF550 offers a turnkey solution to the challenges of storing and dispensing DEF. Whether used individually or in combination with our other storage tanks, the DEF550 offers impressive flexibility and efficiency for large-scale projects and fleets."

    Like other models in the DEFCube line, the DEF550 is 110 percent contained, due to Western Global's signature double-walled design. The robust carbon steel outer tank offers protection against the weather and action on the jobsite. Other stand-out features include:

    • Secure: Lockable equipment cabinet to keep DEF free of contaminants and equipment safe
    • Portable: Four-way forklift pockets for flexible onsite navigation
    • Stackable: Corner brackets that allow for easy stacking and lifting

    Backed by an 8-year warranty, the DEF550 comes as an answer to the growing demand for efficient and flexible DEF storage solutions across a variety of industries.

    For more information, visit western-global.com/us/products/defcube/.

    Photo courtesy of Western Global




