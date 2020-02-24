Whayne Supply, Walker Machinery Are Now Boyd Company

After more than a decade of working together as one great team, Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery now move forward under one brand: Boyd CAT, led by current president and CEO Monty Boyd.

Boyd announced the name change will take immediate effect across both internal and external channels. The full rollout of business processes and branch updates will happen over the next 12 to 24 months. Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery are two of the oldest Caterpillar dealerships — founded in 1913 and 1950 respectfully. With 175 years of combined history, Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery have provided best in class service, equipment and parts as the authorized Caterpillar dealer throughout Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio.

"Our customer-first philosophy has been the foundation of Whayne and Walker since day one," said Boyd. "The legacies and traditions of both those great companies live on through our business today — and we will not abandon them, but continue to build on them."

Moving forward as Boyd CAT, the company will provide the same great service while streamlining processes to make day-to-day operations more efficient and easier for customers through solutions like simpler invoicing, combined machine and parts inventory and expanded rental fleets. All current staff members will remain in place.

"As we have for the last decade — and as we will continue to do for years to come — we are one great team ready to move forward the right way," Boyd said. "Boyd CAT customers can continue to expect the best level of service and parts expertise and equipment solutions."

About Boyd CAT

Boyd CAT has been enabling its customers to build a better world for more than a decade as an independently-owned and operated Cat dealership serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio. Louisville, Ky.,-based Boyd Company is a dealer for all Caterpillar equipment and parts, Thomas Built buses, Western Star trucks, Claas Lexion combines, Massey Ferguson, Challenger tractors, Genie, Sullair, Allmand and other lines of construction, industrial, mining, paving agricultural and transportation equipment.

For more information, visit whaynewalker.com/we-are-boyd/.

We Are Boyd - Hype Video from BCH on Vimeo.