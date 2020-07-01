Wheel Loaders Get the Snow-Clearing Edge

Brandt helps operators make the most of wheel loader maneuverability with its new range of purpose-built masted and mastless snow wings and front snow plows.

Motor graders are the industry's go-to solution for clearing snow, and with good reason. It's hard to find a way to move large amounts of snow more efficiently than this tried-and-true machine. But one size rarely fits all, especially when it comes to clearing snow in cities. Here, the smaller and more maneuverable wheel loader reigns supreme.

Using a wheel loader has the obvious advantage of a tighter turning radius, making it safer and easier to plow city streets and parking lots. And, its smaller frames allow them to grade in areas that a motor grader would never fit. Brandt helps operators make the most of this maneuverability with its new range of purpose-built masted and mastless snow wings and front snow plows.

"These attachments create an exciting opportunity for contractors," said Neil Marcotte, Brandt Industries senior vice president of sales. "They can count on a much-needed boost to their productivity in a challenging application."

Each model utilizes a spring-trip cutting edge that protects the attachment and wheel loader when clearing at high speeds. This simple innovation also keeps snow loss to a minimum for more thorough clearing on each pass. The conical blade profiles increase snow-casting capability, moving snow farther off the roadway. Together, these features save time by preventing the need for a second pass when clearing snow.

"We've designed this lineup to clear more snow in less time, while protecting the attachments and the loader from unseen obstacles buried in the snow," said Nick Kohlman, engineering manager. "Productivity and uptime are always critical, but they're especially important for customers when their businesses slow down in the winter."

Brandt offers both masted and mastless snow wings, allowing operators to optimize their loaders with the right balance of visibility and clearance for their specific applications, according to the company.

The masted models are ideal for heavy snowfall areas and for working near high obstacles like guard rails. Brandt's masted snow wing provides a 48-in. bench height, giving operators clearance without compromising visibility to the moldboard.

Mastless models are ideal for light snowfall areas and working near shorter obstacles. Brandt's mastless snow wing provides a 20-in. bench height.

According to Brandt, the company is known for building tough attachments that can handle challenging conditions, and these models are built with that reputation in mind. Internal ribs and external gussets strengthen the moldboard, resulting in more durability than competitors' designs. For additional reinforcement, Brandt utilizes high-strength abrasion-resistant steel on all pivot areas.

These attachments maximize wheel loaders' production through the winter, ensure reliable uptime and increase the utility of the machine, according to the company.

"At the end of the day, we're here to help our customers succeed," Marcotte said. "The new snow wings and front plows allow them to work more efficiently and run a more profitable business."