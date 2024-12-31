Winter work can be challenging, but wheel loaders offer efficiency with features like large windows for visibility, safety systems, versatile attachments, and remote monitoring technologies. Maintenance tips are provided to ensure smooth operations in snow removal.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON A DL480 wheel loader uses a bucket to clear snow.

Winter brings challenges, especially keeping roads, parking lots and other areas clear of snow. Wheel loaders offer an efficient solution — their versatility, power and speed can keep operations running smoothly.

Bill Zak, wheel loader product manager of DEVELON, explores the features that make wheel loaders ideal for snow removal and winter conditions and highlights some tips to help operators maximize their potential.

Large Windows for Visibility

Modern wheel loaders have large cab windows to provide operators with a wider field of view. These windows reduce blind spots and improve visibility to help operators navigate safely in snow or congested areas. This is crucial in winter, when snowbanks, ice and low light hinder visibility.

Clean and defrost the windows to help keep the glass clear of condensation. Better visibility helps operators spot potential hazards like ice and debris before they become an issue and allows them to maintain their focus for longer periods.

Multiple Safety Features

In challenging winter conditions with reduced visibility, wheel loaders offer enhanced safety features like around view monitor (AVM) camera systems, object detection systems, additional lighting and the DEVELON-exclusive Transparent Bucket technology.

"AVM camera systems can provide up to 270 degrees of enhanced visibility," said Zak. "Our optional

AVM camera system uses three rear-mounted cameras and sensors. When activated, the system significantly increases the operator's view of the machine's surroundings."

Photo courtesy of DEVELON

Object detection systems further enhance safety by alerting operators to nearby objects, even in low-light conditions or when snow accumulation makes it difficult to spot hazards.

"Ultrasonic proximity sensors installed on wheel loaders notify operators when objects are within a certain distance from the machine," said Zak. "These systems allow operators to respond quickly to avoid collisions and improve overall job site safety."

These advanced safety features coupled with machine design changes enhance operator safety and those around them. A relatively new safety technology is the Transparent Bucket from DEVELON, which helps minimize blind spots when the wheel loader bucket is raised. It uses two cameras and stitches together the video feeds so you can "see through" the bucket to the area in front of the machine's lighting system.

Jack Eike, owner of Wood Duck Landscapes and BluGrade Earthworks Inc., appreciates the Transparent Bucket feature on his DEVELON wheel loaders during snow removal season. The Iowa contractor has found it useful to "see when the wheel loader front tires are coming up to an obstacle or curb so I can avoid hitting or traveling over them."

Effective snow removal depends on adequate lighting. If operators are frequently working at night, consider installing additional lighting on the wheel loader.

"Purchase work lights to give operators extra visibility and make the machine more visible to other machines and vehicles," said Zak. "A rotating beacon or flasher is a wise investment to increase operator safety. Check local requirements to make sure the wheel loader is properly equipped for clearing snow in your area."

Versatile Attachments

A wheel loader gives operators the power to clear snow, and versatile attachments make the work more productive. Two of the most used attachments for winter work are buckets and snow pushers. For snow removal, the bucket should be properly sized.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON

"The standard bucket that comes with most wheel loaders generally doesn't have a large enough capacity and lacks the optimal width," said Zak. "For snow removal, choose a wider light-material bucket. This will speed up the job and improve productivity."

The attachment choice also depends on the environment where operators will be working.

"If operators are fortunate to have a wide-open parking lot, then a snow pusher is a good choice," said Zak. "You can quickly push snow off parking lots at shopping malls and grocery stores."

Remote Monitoring Technologies

Remote monitoring technologies have become a game-changer for wheel loader fleet management, especially in snow removal operations. With telematics systems, owners can remotely monitor a variety of critical machine parameters like fuel levels, engine temperature, tire pressure, hydraulic system performance and engine hours.

"By monitoring this data remotely, fleet managers and operators can track the machine's condition from anywhere, allowing them to make proactive adjustments before a small issue becomes a bigger problem," said Zak. "This level of insight is very valuable in snow removal operations where equipment is often used around the clock in harsh weather."

In addition to monitoring the machine's internal systems, telematics can also help manage operational efficiency during snow removal. By using GPS and fleet management software, you can track the wheel loader's location, monitor usage and use the data to optimize work schedules.

Routine Maintenance

Winter can be particularly harsh on construction equipment, so regular maintenance is essential to keep it performing at its best. Pay particular attention to fuel systems in cold weather: diesel fuel can gel when temperatures drop, leading to engine problems.

"Operators should be sure to use winterized diesel fuel or fuel additives designed to prevent gelling in low temperatures," said Zak. "Fuel filters should be checked and replaced regularly, as clogged filters can reduce engine performance and fuel efficiency. Inspect and replace any old or worn fuel lines, ensuring that the fuel flows freely and doesn't become contaminated with water or debris."

Equally important is the regular inspection and maintenance of air, hydraulic and engine filters, which play a significant role in a wheel loader's performance during snow removal. The air filter prevents dust, snow and debris from entering the engine.

Take advantage of the wheel loader's features for productive and efficient snow removal and follow maintenance tips to keep your equipment running smoothly throughout winter for snow removal.

For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en.

Maximize Efficiency in Snow Removal With These Best Practices

To get the most out of your wheel loader during snow removal operations:

Avoid excessive idling and turn off the engine when not in use for extended periods to conserve fuel.

Adjust snow removal attachments to the right height and angle to clear snow more effectively.

Check tire pressure frequently and adjust as needed to ensure the best performance and safety during snow removal.

Regularly remove excess snow from the bucket, snowplow or other parts.

Schedule pre-season inspections for the loader's key components like engine, tires and fuel/filters.

(This article was provided by DEVELON North America.)

