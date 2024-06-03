Technology is changing the way operators complete their work.

The latest equipment models can come equipped with polished yet practical features such as rear-view cameras, high-definition screens, sensors, telematics and autonomous control. These features not only improve accuracy and operator control but also reduce downtime — keeping your team productive and protecting your bottom line.

Depth check technology is no exception. Investing in this type of technology for your next compact excavator purchase can pay dividends in the long run. Its efficacy is proven throughout a variety of applications.

Bobcat digs deeper into why today's groundbreakers are embracing grade indication technology for their compact excavators.

Productivity

Grade indication technology like Bobcat's Depth Check System eliminates the need for operators to exit the compact excavator cab to manually check the grade or depth.

Leveraging the capabilities of a Depth Check System improves the productivity of your team by keeping them in the cab and focused on the task at hand. It also eliminates the need for another individual to be onsite. The "grade stake" worker would now be available to operate a different machine on the same job site or tackling another task and driving revenue for the business.

Additionally, Depth Check technology improves machine productivity overall for your compact excavator. Tasks such as trenching for utility lines, digging basements or placing drainage ditches can be performed with improved ease, speed and effectiveness. This type of consistency reduces the time associated with backfilling, compacting fill material or manual labor to finalize a job site depth or grade.

Precision

The intuitive technology of Depth Check system uses sensors that detect the position of the bucket's teeth or cutting edge, allowing operators to set their desired dig depth and work against the benchmark. When an operator approaches grade point, audible alerts signal target depths or notify them that they've gone too far.

Bobcat's E32-E88 compact excavator models can be equipped with the optional Bobcat Depth Check System technology — making the machines even more versatile, valuable and efficient than before.

Precision and accuracy are important on every job site, but this is especially true if a new operator on your team has had limited hours in the cab. There is undoubtedly a learning curve when it comes to managing and maneuvering construction equipment.

Advanced technology systems like Depth Check can prove beneficial for both new and seasoned operators to improve accuracy on the job and prevent rework from under- or over-digging.

Peace Of Mind

Operators may find themselves in work environments that are uniquely challenging and complex — from working around water lines and fiber optic cables to busy roadways and bridges where every machine movement requires accurate calculation and control.

Investing in Depth Check technology empowers operators to make more informed decisions during their dig, adjust or reposition as needed to avoid mistakes that lead to additional work and costs of correcting mistakes.

When used correctly, technology can be a major asset to your fleet of equipment — especially your compact excavators. At Bobcat, Depth Check technology is available for E32-E88 compact excavators — both short and long arm models — and can be installed on the machine through a dealership at any time.

Bobcat E48E88 compact excavator models come Depth Check ready where mounting provisions for the sensors are provided as standard equipment. This makes the installation quicker and more affordable for the end user, according to the manufacturer.

Digging, trenching and grading with accuracy is difficult work that requires an incredible amount of attention and care, and utilizing Depth Check technology is one way to make the job easier on your operator and more profitable for your business.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat

