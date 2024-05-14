Photo courtesy of Bobcat While a specialized machine can be a great asset on the job site, maximizing your existing machines with the help of attachments may prove more efficient and cost effective.

In an era of labor shortages and projected construction growth, contractors and their crews continue to face both challenges and opportunities on job sites. It's no surprise, then, that seeing quick ROI for new equipment purchases is increasingly important.

While a specialized machine can be a great asset on the job site, maximizing your existing machines with the help of attachments may prove more efficient and cost effective.

Add Versatility to Your Fleet

Compact track loaders, skid steer loaders and excavators are known for their versatility; you may be surprised at how many attachment options also are available for mini track loaders, small articulated loaders, compact wheel loaders, telehandlers and even tractors. To fully optimize your existing fleet, connect with your dealer to understand the full range of attachment options you can take advantage of.

With the right attachments, your machine can be productive through all seasons across construction, landscaping, agriculture or grounds maintenance jobs. This versatility enables you to seize existing project opportunities while also venturing into new markets.

When considering what attachments to add to your fleet, it's important to consider a few factors. First, identify essential attachments that are currently missing from your inventory. Second, analyze frequently rented attachments to assess potential cost savings by purchasing. Finally, review missed job contracts to identify potential projects that could be pursued with the right attachments.

Augers, buckets, breakers, clamps and grapples are just a few core attachments that can increase your job site opportunities year-round. Specialty attachments, such as rotary cutters, chippers, flail mowers, drum mulchers, soil conditioners and stump grinders, also can tackle work across a variety of industries with their multi-functional capabilities.

For winter work, you may seek dedicated snow-removal attachments, such as snow blades, snow pushers or a snowblower.

Keep Operators in the Seat

Due to attachment features like Bobcat's Bob-Tach attachment mounting system, operators can easily — and quickly — change attachments by manually lifting and lowering two easy-to-handle levers on the attachment mounting bracket.

For added convenience, operators can opt for enhanced systems like Bobcat's Power Bob-Tach, which give you the ability to change non-hydraulic attachments with the press of a button from inside the cab. This technology lets you change a non-hydraulic attachment in a matter of minutes — all from your seat.

Operators also can use the Bob-Dock attachment mounting system on select Bobcat loaders to switch out hydraulic attachments with the press of a switch. This industry exclusive from Bobcat is an evolution from the Bob-Tach and Power Bob-Tach systems, allowing operators to stay in the cab, keeping productivity high and leaving more time to complete the task at hand.

Bobcat has equipped many of its compact excavators with its exclusive X-Change attachment mounting system for multi-attachment functionality.

For the most convenient attachment changes in the industry, choose the optional Hydraulic X-Change system. Release and secure attachments from inside the cab by pressing a switch.

These hyper-focused features directly impact operator seat time which improves both job site productivity and performance.

Tackle Challenges With Precision, Finesse

Optimizing your fleet with the right attachments can help you get more done in less time, gain versatility, replace less utilized machines and give you the tools to accomplish major projects.

Popular attachments like buckets, augers and trenchers are obvious choices for handling material, digging holes and trenching through even the toughest soil, respectively. Specialty attachments like graders, box blades and land planes can make your fleet even more versatile for projects that require absolute accuracy, precision, and in some cases — finesse.

Whether you need to simply improve your job site performance or lower your operating costs in 2024, evaluating your attachment lineup is a good place to start. The wide variety of attachments available and their breadth of features can provide both immediate and long-term benefits that will help you be successful not only this year but well into the future.

