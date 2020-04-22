--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Widening of Westbound I-10 Complete: Part of $10M Plan

Wed April 22, 2020 - West Edition #9
Arizona Department of Transportation


The new I-10 lane project added a new right lane along westbound I-10.
The new right lane sits along westbound I-10, between 27th and 43rd avenues, west of the I-17 "stack" interchange. The project, which is coming out of winter hiatus, involves a full bridge deck replacement, bridge widening and sidewalk construction on the north side of McConnell Drive.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed freeway-improvement work to enhance safety and provide more room for drivers who use westbound Interstate 10 west of downtown Phoenix.

The new I-10 lane project added a new right lane along westbound I-10 between 27th and 43rd avenues, west of the I-17 "stack" interchange, as part of $10 million in improvements that started in January 2019.

Crews also constructed new retaining walls along the right shoulder of westbound I-10 west of 35th Avenue. A new right merge lane was built between 35th and 43rd avenues.

The widening was done in coordination with the addition of new lanes traveling toward the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, which opened last December.

Completing the widening also meant crews were able to reopen the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 35th Avenue and off-ramp at 43rd Avenue. The ramps had been closed for reconstruction in order to fit into the configuration of the new freeway lanes.

This I-10 widening project also included recent lane-striping adjustments to help with traffic flow along both directions of the Papago Freeway near the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) interchange.

With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation. To learn more please visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004.



