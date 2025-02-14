List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Wilkerson Crane Rental Acquires Ideal Crane, Expanding Market Reach

    Wilkerson Crane Rental acquires Ideal Crane to boost service offerings in central U.S. The strategic move merges resources, expanding fleet and reach to better serve clients and uphold commitment to safety and excellence. Exciting growth opportunity for both companies.

    Fri February 14, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    Wilkerson Crane Rental


    Wilkerson Crane Rental logo

    Wilkerson Crane Rental, a provider of crane and lifting services, announced the acquisition of Ideal Crane of St. Joseph, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2025. This strategic acquisition strengthens Wilkerson's position as a premier service provider and expands its capabilities to better serve clients across the central United States.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Ideal Crane to the Wilkerson family," said Diana Holt, owner and board chair of Wilkerson Crane Rental. "Ideal Crane has built a strong reputation for excellence, and this partnership allows us to combine our expertise, resources and commitment to safety to deliver unparalleled service to our customers."

    The acquisition enables Wilkerson to expand its fleet and geographic footprint, providing clients with access to a broader range of equipment and services. Ideal Crane's longstanding relationships and industry knowledge will complement Wilkerson's operations and drive continued growth.

    "This acquisition fits very well within the Wilkerson portfolio," said Cody Ward, CEO of Wilkerson. "As we continue to pursue our aggressive growth goals, we look forward to working with Chad and Kelly to serve our customers in the region."

    "Chad and Kelly have been long-time clients of Wilkerson. We're excited that we were able to acquire the assets of Ideal Crane and welcome them into the Wilkerson family. I'm confident they will fit well within our culture," said Larry Smith, general manager of Wilkerson.

    This acquisition underscores Wilkerson Crane Rental's commitment to delivering comprehensive lifting solutions and further establishes the company as a trusted partner in the industry.

    For more information, call 913/238-7030 or visit wilkersoncranerental.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




