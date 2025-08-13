Wilmington Airport in Delaware is undergoing a $9.8M expansion to attract a third Avelo Airlines plane. The project aims to enhance commercial services, improve efficiency, create jobs and boost economic development. Federal funding and support from local officials are driving this initiative.

Delaware's Wilmington Airport (ILG) is currently undergoing a $9.8 million expansion to attract a third Avelo Airlines plane and expand its commercial services.

The airport, which served a record 155,881 passengers from Chester County and other nearby areas in the first half of 2025, began the work in September 2024, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Although the work is progressing toward a completion at the end of this year, Houston, Texas-based Avelo, which counts the Delaware airport as one of its bases, has not yet committed to stationing another jetliner there.

The Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) hopes that the new service gate being added to the terminal will encourage the airline to make it a reality.

"We just want to invest in the future and expand economic development, kind of lay the framework for possibly an additional Avelo plane," said Jennifer Oberle-Howard, a DRBA spokesperson, in speaking with the Business Journal.

In a news release, the agency noted that besides the new service gate, the airport construction also is expanding the passenger holding room by 6,000 sq. ft. and will provide space for an additional boarding gate and more concessions.

In addition, the work will enhance the baggage claim area with the installation of a new conveyor, improve the energy efficiency and resilience of the terminal utilities and provide capacity and accessibility upgrades to all public restrooms.

A key goal of this project, though, is creating room for an additional security lane to speed the TSA screening process, including a dedicated TSA Pre-Check Lane — a first for the Wilmington Airport, according to DRBA.

Since construction began in fall of 2024, work crews have completed the airport's restroom renovations, installed a new baggage carousel and added another parking lot with 532 spaces, bringing the total to 1,345 spots.

In describing the Wilmington Airport expansion at the addition's groundbreaking in 2024, DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said, "this terminal project will provide greater operational and scheduling flexibility related to commercial service while also improving the overall customer experience. Wilmington Airport is on the move and we're looking forward to unveiling a newly expanded, transformed terminal facility."

Federal Funding Propelled Airport Project Skyward

A $5.6 million grant award through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Terminal Program was secured last year to help fund the improvements.

In 2023, Delaware's congressional delegation in Washington sent a letter of support to then-U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for DRBA's grant application to design and construct upgrades to Wilmington's original 1955-era passenger terminal.

The funding is being used to not only help upgrade commercial aviation service from the airport but expand accessibility and replace an outdated power infrastructure. In addition, the project is supporting approximately 60 temporary construction jobs across multiple trades and allow commercial carriers to add 100 more jobs at the facility.

"We are thrilled about the expansion of our passenger terminal at ILG Airport, a significant leap forward made possible by the dedicated efforts of our Delaware federal delegation," said Matt Meyer, New Castle County executive. "This $9.8 million investment not only enhances our airport's capacity but also strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional service and connectivity for our community. Together, we're paving the way for a brighter, more accessible future in travel."

The Delaware River and Bay Authority, a bi-state governmental agency created in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May- Lewes Ferry and the Forts Ferry Crossing.

It also manages two airports in New Jersey (Millville Executive Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark).

All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities.

