City of Winooski's $28M Main Street Revitalization Project paused for winter after major progress in updating water/sewer lines, gas lines, and stormwater systems. Expected to resume in spring 2025 with focus on roadway reconstruction, sidewalks, curbs, streetlights, and landscaping. Residents encouraged to sign up for project updates.

Winooski Main Street Reconstruction map

Since planning and public outreach began in 2017, the voter-approved $28 million Winooski Main Street Revitalization Project, just north of Burlington, Vt., successfully completed its first construction season on Dec. 17 after getting under way back in April.

With work paused until spring 2025, the detour on Weaver Street has been taken down and two-way traffic is restored on Main Street after pavement and line striping were installed, making travel and parking in the area easier to navigate over the winter.

Crews from Wilton, N.Y.-based Kubricky-Jointa Lime LLC were able to get a sizable amount of work done in 2024, including replacing a majority of the town's 100-year-old water and sewer lines, upgrading gas lines and stormwater systems, installing conduit duct banks and beginning reconstruction of the Main Street roadway between Spring Street and the railroad bridge near Maple Street.

A news release on the city's website noted that Winooski's project staff also were kept busy working all last summer on the effort.

"We appreciate the contractors and construction crew members whose efforts led to the successful, on-time, and under-budget completion of this labor-intensive phase," the press release noted. "We also appreciate the public information team which assists the city with all important communication efforts."

Much Work Left Before Main Street Is Fully Rehabbed

Hopes are that the Winooski Main Street Revitalization project will be wrapped up over the 2026 summer season.

In the meantime, independent utility work will continue to occur periodically in the project area over the next few months, according to the city, but will have little to no impact on traffic.

When major construction restarts following the end of the cold, winter months, the focus will be on reconstructing Main Street itself and adding sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and landscaping.

Additionally, crews also will complete upgrades to the water and sewer lines between Tigan Street and the Winooski/Colchester town line, as well as stormwater systems and conduits in the northern half of the project area.

The city promised to share project updates prior to the beginning of next year's construction, and residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for these updates on Winooski's municipal website.

"The city of Winooski sincerely thanks our businesses, residents and visitors for your patience and understanding while this critical municipal infrastructure project continues," said City Manager Elaine Wang. "While we all look forward to the long-term benefits, we know that the short-term disruption has been difficult for many."

Wang noted that Winooski is planning to coordinate with marketing specialists to launch a campaign this winter, "informed by many people, including our business community and local stakeholders."

"The city, downtown Winooski and the Winooski Working Communities Challenge Initiative held over 30 meetings with financial institutions, government agencies, and business counseling providers to explore options for loans, grants, donations and other support," she explained. "Input was also gathered from [other Vermont] communities with similar projects, including Middlebury, Brandon and Burlington.

"You can see [online] what we'd like the marketing firm to do by viewing the request for proposals. Thank you to the Vermont Community Foundation for the $25,000 grant to support this work," Wang said.

