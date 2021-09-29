Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Winter Equipment Adds Grau, Ropos to Sales Team

Wed September 29, 2021 - National Edition
Winter Equipment


Winter Equipment, an established name in the municipal snow and ice management industry, recently added two key positions, as the company continues to experience steady growth.

Steve Grau and Ronald P. Ropos Jr. join Winter Equipment as commercial sales account managers, with the responsibility of developing and maintaining relationships with commercial snow removal companies.

Grau joins Winter Equipment bringing a wealth of knowledge of automotive and high-volume call center experience. Prior to joining Winter Equipment, he held positions with OEM PartSource and 104.7 WKKY.

"We are excited to keep growing our sales team with our new additions of Grau and Ropos Jr.," said Nate Kallay, director of sales and marketing, Winter Equipment. "These new hires will help Winter Equipment as we expand our company and address increased demand."

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit www.winterequipment.com.

Steve Grau
Ronald P. Ropos Jr.




