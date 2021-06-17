Designed to clear packed snow and ice to reveal a safe road surface with minimal salt and chemical treatment, Winter Equipment’s aggressive Razor Arrow cutting edges can be used on highways, city streets, parking lots and rural road applications.

Winter Equipment has released its Razor Arrow Straight Blade System designed specifically for Western Pro Plus plows.

The Razor Arrow Straight Blade System features two, 4-1/2 ft. Razor blade sections, two Plow Guard Juniors and grade 8 hardware. The wear bar for Western Pro Plus is protected with the two Plow Guard Juniors to defend against uneven and premature wear.

The Razor Arrow system includes a two-piece, pre-welded blade with 5/8 in. abrasion-resistant cover plates. These cover plates are welded to a tungsten carbide insert cutting edge, which increases the wear life and surface footprint. Built-in wear indicators help to track wear life, making reordering easy.

"The Razor Arrow system fills the void that Western plow owners were demanding," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "The Razor Arrow continues the 30-plus-year tradition of exceptional snowplow wear parts manufactured by Winter Equipment."

Designed to clear packed snow and ice to reveal a safe road surface with minimal salt and chemical treatment, Winter Equipment's aggressive Razor Arrow cutting edges can be used on highways, city streets, parking lots and rural road applications. Ideal for concrete, chip-seal and asphalt, the blade easily leaves roads clear, according to the manufacturer.

Shipped free, the system comes ready to mount, with all parts, hardware and installation directions in a single box. The system can be ordered through Winter's distributor system or by visiting https://winterequipment.com/razor-arrow.html

Today's top stories