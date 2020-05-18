Winter Equipment Announces Increase in 2019 Season Overall Sales

Winter Equipment announced an increase in its 2019 overall seasonal sales of its cutting edge systems.

Winter Equipment, an established name in the DOT, municipal and contractor snow and ice management industry, has announced an increase in the overall seasonal sales of its cutting edge systems. The trend was compared to a four-year average.

Winter Equipment's BlockBuster system, Patriot system and Razor XL system product line sales exceeded their four-year averages. Winter's BlockBuster system set a new benchmark for unit sales.

"We are pleased with our sales results for the 2019 season," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "More and more municipalities and contractors are seeing the importance of using high-quality, performance-engineered snow blades that virtually eliminate in-season blade changes, reduce downtime and increase performance."

Over the past three decades, the company has grown and evolved to offer a complete line of plow systems, plow guards, plow accessories and road maintenance products. Winter Equipment continues to engineer high-quality snow plow blades that help move its customers' bottom lines. Its BlockBuster and Razor XL systems lead the industry in cutting edge systems for counties and DOTs, and its Patriot system has recently gained popularity in city garages, according to the manufacturer.

"For more than 30 years, innovation has led the development and direction of the company," added Winter. "Customer input has also been a common thread for all of our products."

Winter Equipment systems are shipped free and ready to mount, with all parts, hardware and directions in a single box.

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit http://winterequipment.com/shop/.