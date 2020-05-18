Winter Equipment Announces Increase in 2019 Season Overall Sales

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Winter Equipment Announces Increase in 2019 Season Overall Sales

Mon May 18, 2020 - National Edition
Winter Equipment


Winter Equipment announced an increase in its 2019 overall seasonal sales of its cutting edge systems.
Winter Equipment announced an increase in its 2019 overall seasonal sales of its cutting edge systems.

Winter Equipment, an established name in the DOT, municipal and contractor snow and ice management industry, has announced an increase in the overall seasonal sales of its cutting edge systems. The trend was compared to a four-year average.

Winter Equipment's BlockBuster system, Patriot system and Razor XL system product line sales exceeded their four-year averages. Winter's BlockBuster system set a new benchmark for unit sales.

"We are pleased with our sales results for the 2019 season," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "More and more municipalities and contractors are seeing the importance of using high-quality, performance-engineered snow blades that virtually eliminate in-season blade changes, reduce downtime and increase performance."

Over the past three decades, the company has grown and evolved to offer a complete line of plow systems, plow guards, plow accessories and road maintenance products. Winter Equipment continues to engineer high-quality snow plow blades that help move its customers' bottom lines. Its BlockBuster and Razor XL systems lead the industry in cutting edge systems for counties and DOTs, and its Patriot system has recently gained popularity in city garages, according to the manufacturer.

"For more than 30 years, innovation has led the development and direction of the company," added Winter. "Customer input has also been a common thread for all of our products."

Winter Equipment systems are shipped free and ready to mount, with all parts, hardware and directions in a single box.

For more information, call 800/294-6837 or visit http://winterequipment.com/shop/.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News snow and ice Winter Equipment