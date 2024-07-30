List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Wirtgen Group Names RDO Equipment Co. Dealer in Minnesota

    RDO Equipment Co. has been named the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Minnesota, expanding their offerings to include Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm, and Kleemann equipment at their seven locations. This partnership enhances support for roadbuilding industry customers in the state.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    RDO Equipment Co.


    Effective Aug. 5, 2024, RDO Equipment Co. is the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Minnesota, offering equipment, parts and service at the seven RDO construction equipment stores across the state.
    Photo courtesy of RDO Equipment Co.
    Effective Aug. 5, 2024, RDO Equipment Co. is the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Minnesota, offering equipment, parts and service at the seven RDO construction equipment stores across the state.

    Effective Aug. 5, 2024, RDO Equipment Co. is the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Minnesota, offering equipment, parts and service at the seven RDO construction equipment stores across the state — Burnsville, Dayton, Mankato, Marshall, Moorhead, Rochester and Sauk Rapids.

    As a total solutions provider of John Deere construction equipment in Minnesota, the addition of Wirtgen Group expands RDO's capability to support customers in the roadbuilding industry and adjacent sectors. Customers will have access to Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm and Kleemann equipment, along with team members specializing in service and support for the Wirtgen Group product line in all seven locations.

    "We're excited to be able to go all-in supporting customers in Minnesota with the full Wirtgen Group product line," said Kelly Gress, RDO Equipment Co. senior vice president. "We have an excellent relationship with Wirtgen Group, and our teams have extensive experience selling and supporting these products thanks to our history as a dealer in North and South Dakota, Arizona and Montana. We're looking forward to all the opportunities this presents to further our relationships with customers and Wirtgen Group."

    RDO has been the official Wirtgen Group dealer in North Dakota and South Dakota since 2011, in Arizona since 2018 and in Montana since 2020, as well as adding eastern Idaho, Utah and Wyoming in 2023.

    Wirtgen Group, owned by John Deere since 2017, is the global market leader in roadbuilding products with a product portfolio spanning the entire road construction sector. Wirtgen Group, offers milling, paving, compaction and crushing solutions to customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

    About RDO Equipment Co.

    Founded in 1968, RDO Equipment Co. sells and supports intelligently connected agriculture, construction, environmental, irrigation, positioning and surveying equipment from leading manufacturers, including John Deere, Vermeer and Topcon.

    With more than 80 locations across the United States and partnerships in Africa, Australia, Mexico and Ukraine, RDO Equipment Co. delivers creative solutions so customers can grow and build the world.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Consider These Compact Machines to Grow Your Fleet

    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    VIDEO: Metro Atlanta Residents Get New Details On Proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project

    McCann Industries Celebrated Fifth Year as Case CE Diamond Dealer

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Introduces ZAXIS-7 Super Long Front Excavator to Americas Market



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Minnesota RDO Equipment Company Wirtgen







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA