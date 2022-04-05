List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Wirtgen Group Presents Sustainable Road Construction Solutions at World of Asphalt 2022

Tue April 05, 2022 - National Edition
Wirtgen Group


At the booth, visitors from all areas of the industry learned more about the innovative machines and technological solutions from the Wirtgen Group and John Deere. The W 120 Fi is one of three machines from the new generation of compact milling machines manufactured by Wirtgen. Alongside the world premiere, Wirtgen also presented its “big brother”: the W 210 Fi. Vögele presented a range of high-performance pavers of all sizes — from the smallest road paver, the SUPER 700i and the SUPER 1800-3i SprayJet paver to the 10-ft. class SUPER 2000-3i. New for the North American Market: the compact pneumatic tire roller from Hamm impressed visitors to the show with a working width of 50.2 in. and a maximum operating weight of 9,702 lbs. Kleemann’s SPECTIVE CONNECT is now also available for the MOBIREX MR 110/130(i) EVO2 mobile impact crusher.

With a total of 11 exhibits from Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm, Kleemann and John Deere, the specialist audience at World of Asphalt was shown a cross-section of market-oriented and holistic solutions for the entire road construction process chain. The focus at the show was set on the critical issues of cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

With the W 120 Fi, cold milling machine specialist Wirtgen celebrated the premiere of a model from the new generation of compact milling machines.

Technologies from the F-Series of large milling machines have now been installed onboard machines of the 1-meter class — most notably the digital assistance systems Mill Assist, Wirtgen Performance Tracker (WPT), and the Level Pro Active leveling system.

The pavers from Vögele are distinguished by optimal efficiency and ease of operation, and visitors to the show were able to get a closer look at the SUPER 700i mini class paver with the AB 200, which, with a standard working width of only 3 ft. 7 in., is the smallest extending screed from Vögele.

The Special Class was represented by the SUPER 1800-3i SprayJet, which applies bitumen emulsion and places the asphalt pavement in a single pass. Developed especially for the North American market, the SUPER 2000-3i 10-ft. class paver, in combination with the VF 600 extending screed with front-mounted extensions, attracted particular interest at the show.

As examples of its extensive product portfolio, Hamm presented the HD 12i VV and HD+ 120i VV-HF (high frequency) articulated tandem rollers, and the DV+ 70i VV-S pivot-steered tandem roller. With the HD 14i TT compact pneumatic tire roller, the roller specialists presented another new machine for the North American market.

The MOBIREX MR 110i EVO2 impact crusher from Kleemann stands for the efficient processing of recycling materials. Visitors to the booth were particularly interested in the machine's SPECTIVE CONNECT operating concept. This upgraded version of the SPECTIVE operating concept can now display all relevant process information and reports on a smartphone, which means, for example, that the operator can stay in the cab of the excavator or wheel loader, but still monitor the plant.

In Nashville, the MR 110i EVO2 was presented together with a 904 P-Tier wheel loader from John Deere. As a production system, this pair of machines on display at World of Asphalt also stood as a striking example of the complete portfolio the company group offers as solutions for the entire road construction process chain.

Tightly Focused on the Entire Road Construction Process Chain

"The Wirtgen Group assists its customers in the fast and cost-effective fulfillment of the growing demand for infrastructure, and simultaneously addresses the important global challenges with regard to meeting the requirements of environmental protection and the safety of man and nature," said Jim McEvoy, president and CEO Wirtgen America.

Speaking of the show, McEvoy reported: "The face-to-face discussions with the attendees were very good. We had meaningful discussions, and the visitors showed a keen interest in our solutions."

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.




