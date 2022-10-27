List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Wirtgen Names Dobbs Equipment as Its New Dealer in South Carolina

Thu October 27, 2022 - Southeast Edition #22
Dobbs Equipment


Wirtgen Group has named Dobbs Equipment as its new dealer for Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm and Kleemann products in South Carolina. Dobbs Equipment will sell and service these new lines of products from its six locations in Andrews, Aynor, Ladson, Simpsonville, Walterboro and West Columbia.

"Our goal has always been to best serve the needs of our customers," said CEO Adam Tschetter of Dobbs Equipment. "This new partnership will strengthen our capabilities to provide industry leading equipment solutions, cutting-edge technology and quality product support in the road, minerals and construction industries. More than ever our customers can rely on Dobbs Equipment to help make their businesses more profitable. We look forward to working with all the existing and new Wirtgen Group customers supporting them with a high level of service, improved parts availability and superior customer experience."

For more information visit www.DobbsEquipment.com.




Today's top stories

Lunda, Parsons Collaborate On $218.5M Rocheport Bridge Replacement

HCEA Wraps Up 2022 Show

Excavation Near Virginia's U.S. 58 to Pave Way for Safer Traffic

Bobcat Company Grows its Electric Fleet With Unveiling of E19e Compact Excavator

Finding New Revenue Streams for Dealers: F&I Opportunity

Wraps Come Off Hydrogen Refueller as JCB Unveils Industry First

VIDEO: New York City Mayor Breaks Ground on Two Bridges Coastal Resiliency Project

Tarheel Paving Benefits From Solid Alliance With Carolina Cat



 

Read more about...

Business News Dobbs Equipment Hamm Kleemann South Carolina VOGELE Wirtgen Wirtgen Group






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA