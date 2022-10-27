Wirtgen Group has named Dobbs Equipment as its new dealer for Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm and Kleemann products in South Carolina. Dobbs Equipment will sell and service these new lines of products from its six locations in Andrews, Aynor, Ladson, Simpsonville, Walterboro and West Columbia.

"Our goal has always been to best serve the needs of our customers," said CEO Adam Tschetter of Dobbs Equipment. "This new partnership will strengthen our capabilities to provide industry leading equipment solutions, cutting-edge technology and quality product support in the road, minerals and construction industries. More than ever our customers can rely on Dobbs Equipment to help make their businesses more profitable. We look forward to working with all the existing and new Wirtgen Group customers supporting them with a high level of service, improved parts availability and superior customer experience."

For more information visit www.DobbsEquipment.com.

