The cold milling machine W 220 XFi from Wirtgen offers high productivity in all use cases and low carbon intensity.

Equipped with an efficient John Deere engine and multiple features for the active protection of the environment, the Wirtgen W 220 XFi cold milling machine combines sustainability and productivity.

In all uses, from surface layer rehabilitation to complete asphalt removal, the carbon intensity is low and the milling performance as high as usual. Plus, in automatic mode, Mill Assist selects the operating strategy with the most favorable balance between milling performance and operating costs.

The Multiple Cutting System for milling widths between 7 ft. 3 in. to 12 ft. 6 in. makes it easy to quickly switch between milling drums and units. The machines are available around the world in countries that follow the EU Stage 5 / U.S. Tier IV Final emissions standards.

Engine Technology From John Deere, Combined With 2-Speed Powershift Transmission

This large milling machine from the "Xtended F-Series" with a standard working width of 7 ft. 3 in. comes equipped with the latest and currently most environmentally friendly engine technology. The 18 L (1,100 cu in) John Deere JD18L engine provides up its maximum power of 840 hp even at only 1,500 rpm.

It has been specially designed for cold milling, with high torque under all load conditions. Due to the dual shift transmission, the high torque can be used at low rpm for optimal milling performance. Even at low engine speeds, high milling drum rotation speeds are possible.

The engine meets emissions standards without requiring DEF (diesel exhaust fluid / AdBlue).

Increased Milling Efficiency With Mill Assist

The machine control system Mill Assist increases milling performance while simultaneously reducing diesel and water consumption and pick wear. The system controls engine speed automatically according to the needs of the operator. A wide range of uses are possible, due to the broad range of usable speeds in combination with the dual shift powershift transmission.

At lower speeds, fuel consumption, noise emission and pick wear can be reduced significantly. The upper speed range makes optimum milling patterns possible at higher area performance rates.

The operator also can select one of three operating strategies: "ECO," "performance-optimized," or "milling pattern quality." This makes it possible, for example, to pre-define the required milling pattern quality incrementally from coarse to very fine at the press of a button.

Digital Assistance Systems Improve Sustainability

The machine control system Mill Assist and the Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker Milling (WPT Milling) assist operating personnel and increase milling efficiency. These systems have already delivered clear proof of their potential in the other F-series cold milling machines.

With the W 220 XFi, these systems have been further developed to display CO₂ emissions. Both the current emissions and the carbon intensity can be easily viewed on the control screen in relation to milling mass. The automatically-generated WPT report also can include the CO₂ emissions of the entire project in addition to other construction-relevant data — an expansion of the data foundation used in jobsite analysis and documentation.

Different construction projects can now be compared in terms of carbon emissions, leading to new conclusions about how to optimize the next job.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

