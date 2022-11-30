The new Wirtgen compact milling machines can now be fitted with a fully enclosed comfort cabin. This makes them the world’s first cold milling machines in this machine class to be offered with a cabin.

At the beginning of 2022, Wirtgen celebrated the market launch of its completely redesigned generation of compact milling machines. And now, the company presents another innovation. Alongside efficiency and environmental compatibility, the focus is now set on ergonomics again. For the first time, compact class machines can be fitted with a comfort cabin.

The operator's cabin for the W 100 Fi – W 130 Fi models sets new standards when it comes to ergonomics. It offers the operator a comfortable, low-fatigue workplace and provides effective protection against noise emissions. At the same time, the cabin protects the operator when working in all weather conditions —no matter whether it's windy, raining, cold or sunny and hot.

The cabin air is cleaned by a filter system and the temperature is controlled by an automatic air conditioning and heating system. The cabin also is constructed as a positive-pressure system to prevent the ingress of dirt, dust, and hazardous materials into the operator's workplace. Regardless of the weather conditions, the operator's workplace always stays dry and clean, also when transporting the machine.

Low-Fatigue Working Environment Promotes Better Concentration

The increased comfort and lower impact of environmental influences inside the cabin effectively reduce stress and fatigue.

The cabin offers the operator an attractive working environment with modern control elements and assistance systems that are unique in this class. This assures that important factors that contribute to safety and productivity, such as concentration and physical or mental capabilities, are not impaired in any way.

The consequences of this are motivated operators, job satisfaction and maximum occupational health and safety. All in all, the best prerequisites for making every day a productive working day, Wirtgen said.

Problem-Free Communication

The comfort cabin for compact milling machines also shows another of its unique strengths when it comes to communication.

The ambient noise level is so low that the operator can make hands-free phone calls from the cabin. For communication on the construction site, the operator can either use a radio headset or open the easily accessible side window to talk with the crew on the ground.

Enclosed Cabin Prevents Vandalism

When closed and locked, the operator's cabin and all control elements are securely protected against vandalism. There is no longer any need to remove and stow protection covers or open up fold-away control panels at the start of work or vice versa at the end of the working day.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

