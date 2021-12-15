(L-R) are Austin Bailey, sales manager, AMS-Merlo; Lewis Brooks, director of sales, Brooks Tractor; and Truie Brobston, sales manager, Brooks Tractor.

Brooks Tractor, with seven locations in Wisconsin, and service to the upper peninsula of Michigan, is now a Merlo dealer.

"Brooks Tractor is always looking for ways to diversify its fleet and add value to the customer experience," said Truie Brobston, sales manager. "If we can be their one stop shop, it helps us market the rest of our lineup. We were impressed with the technology the Merlo line has to offer and the overall fit and finish of their product."

For more than seven decades, the name Brooks has been associated with quality construction and agricultural equipment in the upper Midwest. Brooks Tractor is one of Wisconsin's premiere construction equipment dealers, featuring John Deere, Hitachi, Atlas Copco and Dynapac and many other quality brands. Brooks Tractor serves markets from construction, agriculture, governmental and commercial construction, plus many more.

"Our hope is that by partnering with AMS [distributor of Merlo for USA] and Merlo," Brobston continued, "we can continue to serve our customers for all their equipment needs. Overall, this partnership should help us to grow while helping our customers do the same."

Brooks will carry the entire line of Merlo telehandlers. The line covers all segments of material handling. From the versatile multi-industry compact P27.6PLUS through the powerful MF40.9 for AG, the High Capacity and Heavy Duty models and the ever-popular Roto for the construction, landscaping, utility and arbor segments.

"We are excited to partner with Brooks Tractor," said Austin Bailey, AMS-Merlo sales manager. "The level of service that Brooks Tractor provides to their customers, along with their knowledgeable sales team, is what we look for when approaching new dealers. We are looking forward to further growing the Merlo brand with Brooks."

Brooks is a family business, and with that is a family mentality that embraces employees and customers. With more than 75 years in business, Brooks philosophy is to be at the forefront of its markets while embracing the next 75 years to come.

"Our future depends on the success of our customers," Brobston said. "Our mission is to partner with our customers to provide the most cost effective, technology driven equipment solutions. We strive to deliver that every day. Whether in our shop or in the field, Brooks Tractor is there for everyone."

All Brooks locations in the major metropolitan areas of Wisconsin — Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, Stevens Point and Racine — will carry the Merlo line of telehandlers. In addition, they look forward to supporting customers in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

For more information on Brooks Tractor and its locations, visit brookstractor.com. For more on Merlo equipment, visit ams-merlo.com.

