List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    WisDOT Project Wins AASHTO Regional Award for Excellence

    Wed August 30, 2023 - Midwest Edition #18
    Wisconsin Department of Transportation


    WisDOT’s Flex Lane received a regional America’s Transportation Award for operations excellence from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). (WisDOT photo)
    WisDOT’s Flex Lane received a regional America’s Transportation Award for operations excellence from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). (WisDOT photo)

    The Flex Lane received a regional America's Transportation Award for operations excellence from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). Since opening in July 2022, Wisconsin's first Flex Lane is often recognized by local, state and now national organizations as an innovative approach to keep traffic flowing on one of the state's critical urban highways.

    "We are proud to accept this award and continually showcase the success of the Flex Lane and improved traffic flow on one of the busiest highways in Madison," Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Craig Thompson said. "This award serves as a reminder of our agency's commitment to improving our transportation system to enhance safety and mobility for Wisconsinites and visitors."

    Located on the Madison Beltline (U.S. 12/18) between Whitney Way and the I-39/90 interchange in Dane County, the Flex Lane has significantly decreased travel times during peak Beltline hours — up to a 45 percent reduction. It increases capacity without increasing the highway's footprint. Preliminary analysis of crash data indicates more than a 20 percent decrease in total crashes along the Beltline over the first year of Flex Lane operations compared to pre-pandemic conditions.

    Typically open during morning and afternoon rush hours, the Flex Lane uses the inside median shoulder as an additional travel lane. WisDOT staff continually monitor the Flex Lane to determine best practices based on the traffic performance data. Information on the Flex Lane can be found at wisconsindot.gov/FlexLane.

    The Flex Lane will now be entered into the competition's "Top 12" projects across the nation, which will be announced in early September. Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards competition recognizes projects and programs across the nation that make their communities better places to live, work and play. The awards focus on getting more out of the existing system; implementing new technologies and innovations; and projects that improve overall quality of life and enhance community development.




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    New York Mayor Pursuing Billions in Federal Infrastructure Funds

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    Maryland to Seek Federal Grants to Expand Capital Beltway, Rebuild Major Bridge

    Royals Unveil Ballpark, Entertainment Plans for Two Sites

    HBS Systems Announces Integration With Record360

    Officials Apply for Federal Grant to Rebuild Critical Duluth-Superior Bridge

    Pennsylvania Turnpike Officials Choose Site of New Pa. Highway 130 Interchange



     

    Read more about...

    AASHTO Awards Wisconsin Wisconsin Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA