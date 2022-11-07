On Sept. 14, White Mountains Community College (WMCC) broke ground on its new Advanced Technology Building at its Littleton Academic Center with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar.

Students, faculty, community members and dignitaries, including Gov. Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate a shared goal of improving access to quality education, increasing regional recruitment, and helping WMCC meet current and future workforce needs in the North Country by growing high-demand programs.

The 10,000 sq. ft. building will be home to WMCC's Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program as well as an innovation lab, a welding lab and flexible learning spaces.

In March, Milton CAT made a $200,000 donation to support the construction, equipment, infrastructure and program development for the Advanced Technology Building as part of WMCC's larger Build Community Expansion. Following Milton CAT's donation, Caterpillar donated $25,000 as part of the Caterpillar Dealer Excellence Fund (DEF). The DEF program aims to strengthen schools' technical curriculum and faculty development in hopes of increasing the number of qualified technicians in the heavy equipment industry.

"We're excited about continuing to build partnerships with the greater Littleton community and with their support, we are proud to be breaking ground for our new Advanced Technology Building which is being built with the everchanging needs of our local workforce in mind," WMCC President Chuck Lloyd explained.

"The generous support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar Inc. has been instrumental in helping us get this project under way to train the next generation of technicians and mechanics."

As a long-time supporter of WMCC and its Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program, Milton CAT's donation further shows its commitment to the decades-long partnership.

"Access to high-quality technical and safety training can truly change the lives of students and those within our community. We are so proud to be able to give back by supporting such an important pillar of our community as WMCC," Chris Robichaud, Milton CAT representative, said.

Throughout the years, Milton CAT has donated machines, diagnostic equipment, engines and PPE; led workshops; assisted with instructor development; and provided students with internship, co-op, scholarship and employment opportunities.

Based in Berlin, N.H., WMCC is one of seven community colleges in New Hampshire. It offers 48 unique programs ranging from culinary arts to industrial mechanics. Its Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program is the only program in New England accredited by the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED).

For more information, visit www.wmcc.edu.

