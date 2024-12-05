Wolf America has introduced its durable and affordable wheel loaders to the U.S. market, catering to snow/ice, construction, and agriculture sectors. Known for their versatility and performance, Wolf America offers a variety of models and attachments, with a "try before you buy" program available. Customers can benefit from professional technical support, after-sales service, and an 18-month parts warranty from Wolf America.

Wolf America, the exclusive U.S. distributor of Wolf equipment, has announced the introduction of Wolf America wheel loaders to the U.S. market.

Through this strategic partnership, U.S. customers in the snow and ice, construction, and agriculture industries can now benefit from the versatility, performance and affordability of Wolf America wheel loaders.

"Making these wheel loaders available here in the U.S. is a win-win for us and our customers," said Aron Rodman, owner of Wolf America. "We believe that there's a market for reliable equipment that strikes the right balance between exceptional performance and affordability, like our fully loaded WL200.

"These are well-built, durable machines, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they help our customers get the job done."

Since 2011, Wolf equipment has established itself as a leading global manufacturer of durable construction equipment, with products sold in more than 130 countries. These high-performance Wolf America wheel loaders, built with the demands of today's workforce in mind, bring versatility, durability and competitive pricing for a wide range of applications.

Full-size, mini and telescopic models are available, each featuring a standard quick hitch and a variety of compatible attachments, including buckets, forks, pushers, cutters, augers and more.

Wolf America offers a "try before you buy" program, offering travel reimbursement for customers making the trip to its headquarters in West Bend, Wis., to purchase equipment.

For more information, or to schedule a free demo, visit https://wolfamerica.com.

About Wolf America

Wolf America specializes in versatile, durable and affordable wheel loaders designed to tackle the toughest jobs in construction, agriculture, and snow and management.

Committed to building a better future, Wolf America backs its customers with professional technical support, after-sales service and an 18-month parts warranty.

