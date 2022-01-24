World of Asphalt is bringing back the Women of Asphalt Roundtable, a regular favorite roundtable discussion, when it returns in-person to the Nashville Music City Center March 29 to 31, 2022.

Part of the People, Plants and Paving Conference organized by World of Asphalt and the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), Women of Asphalt brings six women together for a lively discussion to include the audience.

"Women of Asphalt is both a great organization, as well as a great roundtable discussion, for everyone involved in the asphalt pavement industry," said World of Asphalt Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff.

"Too many people think this industry is mostly men, but women are finding many great opportunities to work in the industry and connect through this organization, which is critical for giving everyone a voice."

One of 120 education sessions available to asphalt paving professionals, the Women of Asphalt Roundtable is part of a group of education sessions geared toward helping the industry find and retain the talent it needs to keep North America's highways and byways moving.

"The Women of Asphalt Roundtable is a session everyone at World of Asphalt can learn something new and benefit from," said Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of the show and a founding member of Women of Asphalt, currently serving as secretary of the organization's board.

"With a discussion focused on diversity and inclusion, attendees will gain insight into ways to attract and retain diverse employees."

Women of Asphalt have been representing the growing number of women leading and entering the asphalt paving industry since 2017, with founding members from NAPA, the Asphalt Pavement Alliance, the Asphalt Institute and multiple asphalt paving product makers.

World of Asphalt will bring the asphalt paving community back together in person at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. For a look at the health and safety commitment, including the latest updates, click here. Registration is 15 percent off through Feb. 26.

For more information on World of Asphalt, visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com.

Today's top stories