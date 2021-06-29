Equipmentdown-arrow
Women Road Builders Association Hosts Spring Gathering at West Side Tractor's New Headquarters

Tue June 29, 2021 - Midwest Edition
West Side Tractor


The Women Road Builders Association hosted its Spring networking event on June 17 at West Side Tractor's new headquarters in Lisle, Ill. Forty-three women attended the event representing more than 20 businesses that support the Chicagoland construction industry. Many of the women who attended are owners, sales or operations managers representing all levels of experience from the owner of a fourth-generation paving company to an entrepreneur that recently started her own construction engineering firm.

"Women Road Builders is a non-profit organization established to support and promote women in the road building industry. Our goal is to create a safe space for women to network, create new relationships, and grow professionally," said Beth Brusveen Conley, WRB founder and sales manager of Superior Asphalt Materials. "With the help of our sponsors, we hope to continue to expand our outreach and provide events to help women in the industry grow."

The event began with a tour of the newest West Side Tractor facility that opened in Fall 2020. Guests enjoyed learning about the significance of the many antique John Deere tractors on display in the showroom, including a 100-year-old Waterloo Boy that launched John Deere's entrance into the tractor business.

The tour continued through the state-of-the-art service shop and collaborative work spaces. Following the tour, attendees participated in a leadership development workshop with Executive Coach Carol McLysaght, founder of McLysaght Consulting, in the dealership's upstairs training facility.

"At West Side Tractor, we have found that a diverse workforce not only allows us to attract and retain top talent, it also allows us to better support an increasingly diverse customer base," said Lauren Coffaro, third-generation owner of West Side Tractor. "We are proud to support groups like the Women Road Builders Association that provide networks and resources in the industries we serve."

For more information, visit womenroadbuilders.com.

(L-R) are Jen Snow, operations manager of West Side Tractor Sales; Lauren Coffaro, marketing and technology manager of West Side Tractor Sales; and Carol McLysaght of McLysaght Consulting.
Networking at the Women Road Builders event.
Executive Coach Carol McLysaght led a leadership development workshop.
The Women Road Builders Association hosted its Spring networking event on June 17 at West Side Tractor’s new headquarters in Lisle, Ill.
(L-R) are Amy Asselin, manager Quarry and Aggregate Production Systems of John Deere; Beth Scanlon of Scanlon Excavating & Concrete; Kathleen Roberts, product manager-dozers of John Deere; Heather Robinson, John Deere Forestry Division.
Jane Willey (L) of CoreBuilt Contracting, and Allison Malzone of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, catch up at the WRB gathering at West Side Tractor Sales.
Diane Benck (C), owner West Side Tractor Sales and Beth Brusveen (L) Conley of Superior Asphalt Materials, welcome the group.




