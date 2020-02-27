--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Worcester Sand & Gravel Sells Land in Shrewsbury

Thu February 27, 2020 - Northeast Edition #5
CEG


Worcester Sand & Gravel operates a 113-acre site between Route 70 and Shrewsbury High School.
Worcester Sand & Gravel operates a 113-acre site between Route 70 and Shrewsbury High School.

Worcester Sand & Gravel has sold its six Shrewsbury properties, totaling more than 187 acres, for $7.45 million, according to Worcester Registry of Deeds records.

The buyer is a limited liability corporation, 160 Holden Street LLC, which is registered to the address of GFI Partners, a Boston real estate consulting firm.

The six properties are 160 Holden St., 264 Holden St., 274-378 Holden St., 7 Burokas St., 146-148 Clinton St., 2-4 Maplehurst St. and 7 Eaton Ave. and are in an area between Shrewsbury High School and Route 70. The parcels have a combined assessment of $5.6 million, according to Shrewsbury assessment records.

According to Massachusetts secretary of state corporation records, 160 Holden Street LLC's general character is "to acquire, own, hold, maintain, manage ... and otherwise deal with the property consisting of approximately 185 acres located in Shrewsbury."

The Shrewsbury site was last assessed by the town of Shrewsbury at $3.8 million.

Worcester Sand & Gravel is continuing its operations at the 113-acre site following the sale, which closed Jan. 28.

GFI Partners manages industrial, residential, health care and office properties in New England. GFI has several properties in Central Massachusetts, including a 633,000-sq. ft. distribution center in Worcester; a 140,000-sq. ft. industrial building in Worcester; a 117,500-sq. ft. industrial space in Worcester; a large industrial warehouse in Devens; and a large industrial warehouse in Clinton.



