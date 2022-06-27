Construction recently began on the first phase of a four-building mixed-use development in Plainfield, N.J. (Taylor Architecture & Design rendering)

A groundbreaking recently was held to begin the first phase of construction on a large mixed-use development in Plainfield, N.J.

One of the most ambitious revitalization efforts in Union County history looks to transform the entrance to the city's downtown, Jersey Digs said in a June 22 article.

Local officials, dignitaries and representatives from New Jersey-based Cheung Development Group were on hand to kick off the first part of what will become Bella Plainfield.

Jersey Digs first reported on the project's approval last fall, which seeks to revamp the western end of West Front Street into what will essentially act as a new gateway to Plainfield's main retail district.

Spanning several addresses along Central Avenue, West Front Street, Madison Avenue and West 2nd Street, the parcels of land that the project will be built upon have been home to several parking lots and some existing buildings.

The enterprise falls within Plainfield's TODD West Redevelopment Area and is set to consist of four separate buildings, three of which will be brand-new construction.

"It was a great moment to break ground for what will be a transformative development for our downtown area," said Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp. "Steve Cheung is a great partner who continues to support our city by investing in quality projects here."

Four Buildings to Be Built Near Train Station

Bella Plainfield, which is being constructed close to the city's NJ Transit train station, is set to consist of four separate buildings designed by Brian M. Taylor of Taylor Architecture & Design.

The project's first building will be 11 stories tall and include the lion's share of the living spaces. A total of 277 residential units, plus 122 basement-level parking spaces, are slated to be built, as is 16,905 sq. ft. of ground-floor retail space and a 4,743-sq.-ft. restaurant on the roof level.

The second structure making up the redevelopment will rise five stories and sport a first-floor gym, in addition to retail space totaling 3,773 sq. ft. The rest of the building will house 28 apartments as well as various residential amenities, Jersey Digs noted.

Bella Plainfield's third building is designed to be 11 stories in height and house a total of 232 parking spaces in its parking deck. The seventh through 10th floors will consist of 40 apartments, while the 11th floor will include a café with kitchen space and a seating area, plus a 3,850-sq.-ft. roof deck.

Finally, the fourth component of the project involves a restoration effort, as it will completely renovate an existing four-story building into 4,689 sq. ft. of retail shops and 12 two-bedroom apartments.

In total, Bella Plainfield will encompass 357 dwelling units, 32,200 sq. ft. of commercial tenant space — including two public rooftop restaurants — and 354 on-site parking spaces.

According to Jersey Digs, the development promises to offer a range of rich amenities, like a large second-floor lounge, a 6,000-sq.-ft. roof deck overlooking an adjacent park, and another roof deck more than twice that size on the 11th floor of the first building. Other benefits include a 3,000-sq.-ft. fitness center, a conference room, business center and bike storage areas.

Cheung Development Group said Plainfield businesses will be invited to bid for work on the project as it progresses and intends to invite residents to special job fairs and information sessions in the coming months.

