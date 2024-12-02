NYSDOT is working on the largest project in its history, the I-81 Viaduct reconstruction in Syracuse. $2.25 billion investment to correct past destruction and create new transportation solutions for the city. New infrastructure includes connecting roads, bridges, noise barriers, and sustainable approaches like warm-mix asphalt and PEM. The project also aims to create jobs and improve community access and mobility.

Photo courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation Seen here is the Bridge 7S North abutment work.

In the mid 1950s, local government took advantage of funding handed out by the federal government as part of the Federal-Aid Highway Act and decided to construct the I-81 Viaduct through the heart of Syracuse.

Travelers used it to go north toward Canada or south through the midsection of New York. The roadway cut through the 15th Ward of Syracuse, decimating the neighborhood. The limited access interstate eliminated some 400 businesses and displaced some 1,200 people.

Photo courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has managed the viaduct to the end of its useful life and is taking steps to right the wrongs of that destruction/construction. The ambitious plan will come to life through eight separate contracts totaling approximately $2.25 billion, making it the largest project in the DOT's history.

The I-81 project consists of eight contracts. The first two contracts include preparatory work in the interchanges north and south of the city of Syracuse and are approximately 50 percent complete. Both were awarded to separate contractors who formed joint venture partnerships to build out the essentials contained in the first two contracts. Contract 1 is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 with the second finishing in the spring of 2026. Contracts 3, 4 and 5, which are on the interior portions of the city of Syracuse, are just getting under way and will be completed in late 2026 and early 2027, respectively.

Contract 1's joint venture of contractors is called Salt City Constructors (SCC) consisting of Cold Spring Construction, Lancaster Development and DA Collins Construction. Contract 2's team of contractors, called Central New York Alliance (CNY), is a joint venture consisting of Rifenburg Construction, Economy Paving and A. Servidone/B. Anthony Construction.The work of these New York contractors will enhance transportation from downtown to University Hill, an important corridor for jobs, medicine and higher education.

Elizabeth Parmley is NYSDOT's I-81 project director overseeing the undertaking while Christopher Sheridan is the construction coordinator.

"We have had many conversations with the community during the planning and value their input," said Parmley. "After all, they are the people who are living there and would be most affected. The initial study happened in 2013, and we did an environmental study in 2022 on behalf of the Federal Highways."

Although the focus of the project is I-81, planners had to consider the effects of I-481, which serves as a bypass on the eastern side of the city and I-690, which serves as a major east-west artery through the city. The project will build a community grid of streets including new entry points to I-690 and making I-481 more robust to handle additional traffic loads during the I-81 construction. In its final state, I-481 will be re-designated I-81.

The new construction will bring I-81 to street level for just more than a mile, reviving community life and giving residents easier access to stores, schools and homes. This at-street level section of I-81 will be re-designated as Business Loop 81.

Many Upgrades

Of course, bringing a rebirth to the I-81, I-481 area means many upgrades. Syracuse has changed dramatically since the 1950s-1960s. Workers on contract one will maintain at least two lanes in each direction of the interstate during construction. Contract 1 also will widen bridges to accommodate auxiliary lanes, reconfigure a cloverleaf for traffic mobility and safety, build two direct connect flyover ramps and install approximately 30,000 ft. of noise barriers. Some existing bridges will be rehabilitated to assure good performance to extend their service life for 30 years or more. Contract 1 calls for three bridge rehabs, four new bridges and one total bridge replacement.

Photo courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

To contend with Syracuse's potential copious snowfalls the region is famous for Sheridan said, "Although the traffic lanes are 12 feet wide on the interstate, we require contractors to maintain shoulder widths wide enough to push the snow to in winter."

Another method used to contend with the cold weather and help the project stay on schedule is the team also embedded tubing in the bridges to circulate glycol, a common ingredient in antifreeze.

"This system will keep our bridges warm enough for the 28 days the concrete will need to cure to reach full strength," said Sheridan. "After curing is complete, we will flush the glycol and pump grout into the tubing to assure there are no voids in the tubing."

Syracuse's reputation for snow is well deserved. One survey ranked it No. 1 in America, with neighboring cities Buffalo and Rochester also in the top five. However, this past winter was an exception and the contractors took advantage by pushing the construction ahead of schedule.

The project will use normal equipment including excavators, dozers and paving equipment. But the size of the work also will require huge heavy-lift cranes and pile-driving equipment.

"We will be using drones to help us capture progress photos and video, LIDAR to calculate the quantities of materials and stockpiles," said Sheridan.

Drone teams had to manage flight patterns carefully and follow FAA protocols as the Syracuse Airport and local hospital medivac facilities surround the perimeter of the Contract 1 project area. In addition, contractors installed their own GPS survey and wireless network towers at the beginning of the project. This network helps field crews with access to project plans, data, survey and automated machine control.

Traffic Management

Traffic management is always challenging in a large, busy project like this one. Contractors were required to maintain two lanes of traffic during commuter hours. The interstate was closed for some night periods during bridge demolition, steel removal and erection.

Other traffic challenges included managing the construction around the JMA Wireless Dome, the home for numerous Syracuse University sporting events and community activities. Also, the New York State Fair dominates the area for over a week in late summer, drawing some one million people.

Photo courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

The construction teams were prepared for the stop-start schedule and pressed ahead with other activities including building acrylic noise walls, many 15 ft. high. The construction team uses a digitally controlled suction arm to lift the acrylic panels off the trucks and insert them into place.

Workers used several environmentally friendly techniques as part of the construction plan.

"The team used performance-engineered mix concrete [PEM] to lower the carbon footprint of the project," said Sheridan. "These mixes were specially designed to require less cement."

When bridges and other structures are demolished, the concrete will be used as subgrade support for new roads and as embankment fill. This means fewer truck trips to deliver material and less material used overall than when the viaduct was first built.

Another environmental trend will fit the project's emphasis on using warm-mix asphalt.

"Warm mix will be delivered to workers at 230-250 degrees, some 50 degrees cooler than traditional mixes," said Sheridan. "The cooler temperatures mean less energy to produce the mix and less emissions for the workers when they are installing the asphalt material on the interstates and streets in the city."

For Sheridan, an important aspect of the project is the large number of new jobs it will create.

"We have incentivized the contractors to hire and if necessary, train new local workers for the jobs, so after the project is complete, there will be a legacy of workers left behind to work on future projects here."

Parmley reflected on the benefits of the work for the community.

"The removal of the viaduct will enable the community to be reconnected and have more ways to get where they want to go," she said. "The new shared-use path will allow people to use alternative means for transportation and exercise. The highway and street improvements will help people connect in new ways." CEG

