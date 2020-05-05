--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Work Starts On U.S. 101 Bridge Deck at Alemany Circle

Tue May 05, 2020 - West Edition #10
Caltrans


This project is a priority for Caltrans to maintain one of the Bay Area’s most heavily travelled corridors, connecting the Peninsula to downtown San Francisco. Construction will completely remove and rebuild 800 ft. of bridge deck and is expected to be completed in early May.

In late April 2020, Caltrans will begin construction work to replace the U.S. 101 bridge deck at San Francisco's Alemany Circle.

This is a priority project for Caltrans to maintain one of the Bay Area's most heavily travelled corridors, connecting the Peninsula to downtown San Francisco. More than 240,000 vehicles travel through this corridor daily.

Caltrans has determined this critical infrastructure work, originally planned for July 2020, can be safely fast-tracked to begin in April and completed while our current travel demand is low. It can also complete the project in a shorter timeframe before California's stay-at-home order is lifted further reducing the impact to local and regional traffic.

Construction will completely remove and rebuild 800 ft. of bridge deck and is expected to be completed in early May. Construction will include a temporary detour of northbound 101 traffic onto highway 280. Once the northbound 101 deck is closed at Alemany Circle, it will be demolished and rebuilt.

After the northbound deck is complete, southbound 101 traffic will be shifted onto the new northbound deck. The southbound deck will then be demolished and rebuilt. Check this site for updates about when detours will be in effect.

While Caltrans is proud to be able to fast-track this project to take advantage of diminished traffic flow, it recognizes that this project, like all construction projects, will have impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Caltrans is making every effort to minimize those impacts.

The project is funded in part by state Senate Bill (SB-1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, a landmark transportation investment to rebuild California by targeting funds toward transit and congested trade and commute corridor improvements. SB-1 currently invests $5.4 billion annually to help address a backlog of repairs and upgrades and provide for a cleaner travel network for the future.

Public health and safety for construction workers, residents, local businesses, and drivers is Caltrans's top priority while leading this project to ensure the future safety of this vital roadway. Please visit the Worker Safety page for more information on construction worker safety.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

