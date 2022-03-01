The project is located on SR 78, between SR 536 and Sunfish Creek Road (County Road 29).

A rockslide mitigation project started Feb. 14 on SR 78 in Monroe County and is one of dozens of ODOT projects aimed at keeping small landslides and rockslides from growing into larger issues.

The project is located on SR 78, between SR 536 and Sunfish Creek Road (County Road 29). One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

The $2 million project is expected to wrap up on Aug. 15, 2022.

Gov. Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio.

"This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. Waiting for these slips to get worse before taking action would mean longer road closures and longer detours for motorists and emergency personnel. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal," said DeWine.

These funds are part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

"Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them," said Marchbanks.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.

