General Dynamic Electric Boat photo An example of the Virginia-class Submarines to be stationed at the upgraded base.

The U.S. Navy will replace a pier at the submarine base in southeastern Connecticut, the latest of a series of infrastructure upgrades at the hub on the Thames River to accommodate the larger subs that will be berthed there in the future.

In early September, the Navy officials announced that it had awarded a contract to replace Pier 31 at Naval Submarine Base New London, with the project expected to be completed by November 2027.

Nebraska-based Weeks-Cashman JV won the $87.8 million contract to replace the pier. If all of the deal's options are exercised, the full value could be as much as $95.6 million, according to the Navy.

An official with Quincy, Mass.-based Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. confirmed in an email to the Darien (Conn.) Times that the company was part of the joint venture with Weeks Marine but did not immediately provide additional comment.

The project will extend by 90 ft. the length of Pier 31, which currently measures 70 ft. in width and 500 ft. in length. The structure was originally constructed in 2012.

Navy officials described the upgrade as "essential" to support berthing not only older Los Angeles-class submarines and more advanced Block V Virginia-class nuclear subs — already homeported at the 10-pier base — but future vessels as well.

Virginia-class submarines, built by Connecticut-based General Dynamic Electric Boat, will incorporate the new Virginia Payload module, which comprises four additional large-diameter payload tubes. This enables the submarine to deliver weapons, unmanned vehicles and other undersea payloads.

Other work on the pier will include expanding electrical substations, dredging, relocating a floating security barrier, the possibility of demolishing existing piers and the construction of a low-pressure compressed air system, according to the Navy.

The design process for the Pier 8 replacement is already under way, but its construction has not yet been funded.

Previous undertakings at the submarine base included the replacement of nearby Pier 12, which was completed in November 2022.

Base is Home to Several Subs

Among the other subs stationed at the base is the USS Iowa, a Virginia-class ship that was commissioned in April. The vessel was built by Electric Boat, which is headquartered a few miles down the river from Naval Submarine Base New London.

Electric Boat has completed 13 Virginia-class submarines, whose capabilities include anti-submarine and surface-ship warfare, in addition to special-operations support. The company was awarded a healthy $12.4 billion for modifications and construction of another pair of Virginia-class vessels just last spring.

A total of about 6,000 sailors and civilians work daily at Naval Submarine Base New London. It became the country's nation's first, permanent continental submarine base in 1916.

While the base has New London in its name, in reference to the city on the west bank of the Thames River, it is actually located in Groton, which is on the river's east bank, the Times noted.

