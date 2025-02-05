Construction has begun on a new $98 million, 800,000-sq.-ft. DICK'S Sporting Goods distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility is expected to bring 300 full-time jobs over 10 years and will support stores in multiple states. It is set to open in 2026 and will feature sustainability initiatives.

DICK'S Sporting Goods photo A rendering of the DICK’S Sporting Goods distribution center.

Work began in the fourth quarter of 2024 on a $98 million 800,000-sq.-ft. regional distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, for DICK'S Sporting Goods, which is expected to bring 300 new full-time jobs to the region over the next 10 years, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The facility will support DICK'S business in Texas and provide distribution capabilities to more than 100 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores across several states, according to a company news release.

DICK'S said it selected Fort Worth for its business-friendly environment, qualified and reliable workforce and proximity to its existing and expanding physical footprint across Texas. The new location joins the existing DICK'S distribution network that includes facilities in Atlanta; Conklin, N.Y.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Plainfield, Ind; and Smithton, Pa.

The DICK'S distribution center will be located on an 89.5-acre site within the Risinger/35 Logistics Park, a development by Hillwood, at Risinger Road and Old Burleson Road. Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas and Hillwood Construction Services, will develop and construct this new build-to-suit project.

The building phase is expected to produce more than 800 temporary construction jobs. The facility is expected to open in early 2026.

"We're thrilled to announce our plans to build and open a distribution center in Fort Worth," said Sean Whitehouse, DICK'S senior vice president of supply chain. "This facility will support the rapid growth of our business, including in the state of Texas, and enable more efficient and effective flow of product to athletes whether they shop in-store or online. We're also excited to play an active role in the Fort Worth community."

"Hillwood is honored to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to deliver their next-generation distribution facility at our Risinger/35 Logistics Park development in south Fort Worth," said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. "DICK'S Sporting Goods is a best-in-class company with a premier brand, we are proud they have selected Fort Worth and our highly experienced, vertically-integrated Hillwood industrial development team for this substantial new facility investment and supply chain network expansion."

With this facility, DICK'S will pursue sustainability initiatives such as high-efficiency lighting and HVAC, recycled and environmentally friendly construction materials, energy management systems and recycling programs for corrugate and plastics.

GSR is the project's lead architect and Westwood is the civil engineering design firm for the project.

The new facility will be near several other large logistical hubs, according to the Dallas Business Journal. Those include Continental Tire's planned $69 million industrial building and offices in the Risinger/35 park. And in 2022, Samsung signed a lease for a 670,941 sq. ft. building at VanTrust Real Estate's 75-acre Fort Worth Logistics Hub.

