    World Construction Leaders to Spotlight Autonomy, Sustainability, Workforce at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026

    ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 introduces Ground Breakers Stage for industry leaders to discuss autonomy, sustainability, and workforce trends in construction. Keynotes by global experts to showcase innovative technologies shaping the future. Las Vegas event to host over 2,000 exhibitors.

    October 6, 2025 - National Edition

    ConExpo-Con/AGG


    ConExpo-Con/AGG logo

    ConExpo-Con/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, announced it will debut the Ground Breakers Stage, a new keynote platform showcasing autonomous tech, sustainable solutions and workforce innovations from global construction leaders.

    Keynotes and presentations on the Ground Breakers Stage will be features of the show, occurring in Las Vegas March 3 — 7, 2026, complementing robust educational programming and more than 2,000 exhibitors across the 2.9 million sq. ft. of exhibit space. Speakers will range from the CEOs of Fortune 100 companies to successful entrepreneurs.

    "Autonomous and sustainable technologies are redefining how we build, hire and innovate and ConExpo-Con/AGG is where the industry tests those technologies at scale," said Dana Wuesthoff, show director at ConExpo-Con/AGG. "The Ground Breakers Stage gives attendees a front-row seat to the ideas and investments shaping construction's global future."

    Every three years, nearly 140,000 construction leaders gather in Las Vegas to discuss innovation, technological advances, challenges and opportunities impacting the more than $2 trillion United States construction industry.

    The innovative leaders who will be featured on the Ground Breakers Stage will be announced in the months leading up to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026.

    For more information, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.




