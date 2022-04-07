List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
World of Asphalt, AGG1 Break Records at Show

Thu April 07, 2022 - National Edition #8
CEG


Asphalt paving and aggregates professionals filled in a sold-out Music City Center exhibition floor in Nashville as World of Asphalt's 20th Anniversary and AGG1 brought the industry back together.

Organizations from across the country to view specialized exhibits and product unveilings, take in the latest education offerings, learn about the latest innovations in the asphalt and aggregates industries and make purchasing decisions.

Running March 29 to 31, 2022, this year marked the fourth return of World of Asphalt to Nashville, and the largest iteration of the show in the Music City ever, with more than 440 companies spread across more than 193,000 net sq. ft. of the Music City Center.

"We're so proud of the teams that came together to put this event together after the longest hiatus in its history," said Brittany Weltcheff, show manager of World of Asphalt. "As a result, we were able to bring together more than a record-breaking 11,400 asphalt paving and aggregates professionals to learn, experience everything that's new and important in our industries and make more than 30,000 connections."

Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of World of Asphalt, echoed Weltcheff's comments.

"The last time World of Asphalt and AGG1 came to Nashville, in 2016, we sold approximately 150,000 net square feet of space in the Music City Center," said Copeland. "The fact that we were able to use every single square foot of exhibit space the Music City Center had to offer this time, while safely bringing the manufacturers and end users together, speaks volumes about the strength of the asphalt paving industry."

"The record-breaking attendance at this AGG1 Academy & Expo and the co-located World of Asphalt shows the enthusiasm of the aggregates industry to be back in-person again," said National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association President & CEO Michael Johnson. "Each day, the tradeshow floor and educational opportunities have been fully attended. We are thrilled to provide this top-notch experience for our exhibitors and attendees as we return to fully in-person events."

Education at both World of Asphalt's People, Plants and Paving Conference and the AGG1 Academy broke records as well. The two most popular sessions were "Compaction 101: Doing the Right Things the Right Way" and "Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving."

"The networking opportunities at World of Asphalt are invaluable for attendees and fellow exhibitors," said Kevin Kelly, NAPA lifetime member and 2022 chair of World of Asphalt. "We pride ourselves on being able to provide the kinds of connections to our members that help them grow their businesses and careers, and those connections can only come at events like World of Asphalt."

Bill Stanley of Danbury, Conn.-based American Pavement Specialists, and one of the producers of the Raised on Blacktop social media world, said meeting people in the industry and discovering new products and ideas are the best things about World of Asphalt.

"World of Asphalt is the largest network tool you can find in the pavement industry," said Stanley. "If anyone wants to learn about asphalt, or wants to grow their paving company, whether you're talking asphalt, roads, dirt, or you're talking about finding a chemical that works for you, this show pays for itself."

World of Asphalt will return to Nashville and the Music City Center March 25-27, 2024. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Attendees explore the latest machines and tech at World of Asphalt 2022.
(L-R): Logan Schrader, Craig McGinnis and Paul Shevlin, all of Komatsu; James Jesuit and Matt Roland, both of Roland Machinery; Aaron Scarfia, Tom Patrick and Michelle Wilson, all of Komatsu.
Volvo featured its wheeled excavator at its display.
At World of Asphalt, Volvo featured its L260H wheel loader, which offers increased payload capacity, providing a load of 26 tons in just two passes.
Stopping by the Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) booth with Teddy McKeon (C) of CEG, (L-R) are Rick and Richard Sowers of Sowers Construction Company in Mt. Airy, N.C.; and Richard Luck and John Legore, both of Luck Companies in Richmond, Va.
Kyle Neisen (L) of Astec and Brad Pitlik of Pitlik & Wick Inc. in Eagle River, Wis, stand with the Astec Shuttle Buggy 3000 material transfer vehicle (MTV).
(L-R): Sue Luce of Astec and Nick Cuneo, Angela Pappas and Robert Przestrzelski, all of Cuneo Paving in Wharton, N.J., stand on the Astec RP195 paver, a powerful, rubber-track paver made for highway work.
Merrick Lane of Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel in Nashville, Tenn., checked out the Liebherr excavators and wheel loaders.
Sue Sasse represented Nouryon, which is a provider of optimized local solutions to the asphalt industry worldwide.
The Dynapac D30T paver with “Patriot Package” is a highway class paver featuring low cost of ownership and high quality results. (L-R) are Tito Alvarado and Jennifer Bishop, both of Dynapac in Fort Mill, S.C.; Jake Dupree and James Kelly, both of CW Matthews in Atlanta; and Adam Cope of Reynolds Warren in Atlanta.
(L): Steven Hughes, Marie Gorman and Justin Bittiker, all of K.C. Construction & Pavement in Kanas City, Mo., check out the Mauldin 1360 paver.
Mauldin Paving Products displayed its M415XT Maintainer, which features a 10-ft. moldboard, 3/4 cu.-yd. bucket, an 840-in. scarifier and more. (L-R) are Zach Lincolnhol of Calder Brothers and Cooper and Sam Patterson of Sam Patterson Inc.
(L-R): Brodie Hutchins of Wirtgen Group in Antioch, Tenn., catches up with Mark Romer and Terry Thomas, both of James River Equipment, which recently expanded its coverage of Wirtgen products to include North Carolina.
(L-R): Ryan Most and Bryce Granger, both of Mauldin Paving Products, Willie and Willie Young, both of Sid & Sons in Texarkana, Ark., discuss the features of the Mauldin 1860B.
The Hyundai booth featured the HL 980A wheel loader and HX220AL excavator. (L-R) are Tyler Anderson, Susan Philpott and Shawn Galligan, all of Hyundai, and Tim Gerbus of Taylor Construction Equipment.
(L-R): Marco Trentini, Valter Carlesso, Filippo D’Addato, Rick Cohen and Frederica Vanti, all of CAMS.
(L-R): Houston Crick, Craig Tachell and Anna Semonco, all of Conn-Weld.
(L-R): Thomas Wick, Joseph Teahl and Leanee Rice, all of CDE.
Lynn Marsh of Road Widener.
Maurice Holly (L) and John Jacob, both of Lippmann.
(L-R): Tom Sewell, Mike Wendt, Brittany Lucey and Jason Hall, all of Metso Outotec.
(L-R): Josh Stanley, American Pavement Specialists and Raised on Black Top; Jon Anderson of Caterpillar; Bill Stanley and Jack Stanley, both of American Pavement Specialists; and JR Lorenzetti of Caterpillar.
Wirtgen introduced this W120Fi milling machine. It features excellent comfort and visibility and in the automatic mode, the Mill Assist machine control system always selects the operating strategy with the best balance between performance and costs.
(L-R): Brandon Defoe, Mike Lowman and Greg Smith, all of Okada.
At the Wain-Roy booth (L-R) are Landon Morel of Southern Sun Paving; Jeffrey Kritch, Tim Griepentrog and Lindsay Stead Jr., all of Wain-Roy; and Mack Morel of Southern Sun Paving.
At the Etnyre booth (L-R) are Jason Sasser of Etnyre, Dan McLean of Tri County Paving, James Brierley of Pape Machinery and Tim Hoover of Etnyre.
(L-R): Visiting the LeeBoy display with the 8520B paver are Giles Poulson and Bill Smith, both of Faris Machinery in Commerce City, Colo.; and Jim Harkins, Brian Bieler and Bryce Davis, all of LeeBoy in Lincolnton, N.C.
Weiler and Caterpillar had big display at World of Asphalt.
The Bomag CR1030T paver features an improved operator experience. The Bomag 10-ft. tracked pavers now include an upgraded platform and better sound insulation for a better operator experience. Dual, swing-out operator stations feature the Bomag SIDEVIEW innovation so the seat and console both swivel outward at four differing angles for unobstructed views.
Dena Jenkins of Bomag explains her company’s partnership with Construction Angels, an organization that helps families who lost a family member due to a construction site fatality. For more information, visit www.ConstructionAngles.US.
Case had several machines on display. Getting the feel for the strongest Case CTL ever, the TV620B, (L-R) are Luke Dowsland of the town of Hamilton, N.Y., while Jeff Tacobsmeyer and Skip Owen, both of Case, explain the features and benefits of the machine.
Representing Thor Global and its line of telescopic Radial Stackers are Glenn Bowles and Chanelle Pinto.
Volvo had several of its excavator, wheel loader and artic hauler simulators on hand for guests to try out.
Casin Swann (L) and Caleb Swann of Pavement Restorations Inc. in Milan, Tenn., check out a Cummins engine.
Attendees check out a Hyundai HL980A wheel loader.




