World of Asphalt Show & Conference and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo are gearing up to return to the first in-person edition of the combined show since 2019 when the opening day ribbon is cut on March 29 at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The show, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, will run from March 29 to 31, 2022, with registration opening Oct. 14, 2021.

"We're proud to bring asphalt pavement professionals and manufacturers together for the 20th edition of World of Asphalt, the leading asphalt trade show and conference, in Nashville next year," said Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff.

"We're also looking forward to presenting better education sessions than ever, and more time on the show floor for attendees, making this a can't-miss event for asphalt and paving businesses."

World of Asphalt, recently named a Trade Show Executive "Fastest 50" growing show, will be held in Nashville for the 2022 and 2024 show years.

A Musical Experience for Asphalt Paving Professionals

Located just blocks away from the historic Cumberland River, the Nashville Music City Center is located in the heart of Nashville, walking distance from landmarks like the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena (home of the NHL's Nashville Predators), and with 17 different hotel accommodations less than a four block walk away, World of Asphalt's Nashville edition promises to be educational, entertaining and convenient.

In addition to the shows, the People, Plants and Paving Conference and AGG1 Academy returns to World of Asphalt after successful, virtual outings in 2021.

For more information, visit WorldOfAsphalt.com and AGG1.org.

