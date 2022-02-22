World of Asphalt and the co-located AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo is returning to the Music City for the fourth time and celebrating its 20th anniversary with the biggest show it's ever brought to Nashville, March 29 to 31.

Previously, World of Asphalt 2016 in Nashville took over 150,000 sq. ft. of the Music City Center. This year, more than 197,000 sq. ft. of exhibits have completely filled the main exhibition hall. Register by Feb. 26 to receive a 15 percent discount off of onsite registration fees.

"World of Asphalt has never had a waiting list for exhibitors like this before. The asphalt pavement industry is eager to get back together in person to share and learn," said Brittany Weltcheff, World of Asphalt show manager. "On top of that, attendee registrations are pacing on track, attendees are eager to get together and hotel space is filling up, so we know this is going to be a positive experience for asphalt paving professionals of all backgrounds and experience levels."

The 400 exhibitors feature hundreds of different products and services spread over fifteen different product categories from aggregates processing and asphalt paving to underground construction and vegetation management. These industry leading companies will be meeting with a mix of field operators, executives and fleet managers on the show floor.

Add the 150 education sessions available between the People, Plants and Paving Conference at World of Asphalt and the AGG1 Academy, and asphalt paving pros at every level of the industry have something to gain by attending.

At the last World of Asphalt, 95 percent of attendees surveyed rated their experience as either "good" or "excellent."

"This is the first chance the complete asphalt paving and aggregate industry has had to come together in person since 2019," said Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of the show. "There is a lot to catch up on, whether you're talking about equipment, techniques, safety or business best practices. That's why we have put so much effort into making World of Asphalt 2022 the best show we've ever put together."

For more information on World of Asphalt, visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com.

