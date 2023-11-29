Part of the next-generation -7 Series mini excavator lineup, the DX42-7 offers such features as fast cycle times, efficient torque-limiting piston pumps that respond to load demands, and a larger counterweight for improved balance and durability.

DEVELON will showcase three excavators at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 23 to 25, 2024.

DEVELON will be in booth C7226 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The DX42-7 mini excavator, DX225LC-7X crawler excavator and DX140W-7 wheel excavator will be on display. DEVELON staff will be available to help visitors explore each machine's features.

"DEVELON is excited to exhibit at World of Concrete, especially as the event celebrates 50 years in 2024," said Jacob Sherman, product and dealer marketing manager DEVELON. "This trade show gives us a chance to promote our new brand and innovative products that help customers take on their biggest job site challenges."

DX42-7 Mini Excavator

The conventional tail swing DEVELON DX42-7 mini excavator is ideally suited for navigating tight, congested job sites and urban areas. Part of the next-generation -7 Series mini excavator lineup, the DX42-7 offers such impressive features as fast cycle times, efficient torque-limiting piston pumps that respond to load demands, and a larger counterweight for improved balance and durability. The machine comes equipped with a standard thumb-ready arm.

Two cabin options are available: open canopy and enclosed cab configuration. Enclosed cab models come with standard heating and air conditioning and hands-free Bluetooth audio. Operators have an improved view of the job site due to a framed full-glass door, an optional rearview camera and high-illumination LED lamps to see the work group.

As with all -7 Series mini excavators, a powerful telematics system is standard. DEVELON Fleet Management system monitors the machine's location, health and productivity from a user-friendly website or mobile app.

DX225LC-7X Crawler Excavator

The DX225LC-7X is the first electronically controlled crawler excavator from DEVELON. The system enables advanced machine guidance and machine control systems — including 2D grading for accurate earthmoving and grading work. The DX225LC-7X offers superior hydraulics and a strong workgroup to deliver ample power and durability to the arm and bucket, maximizing lifting capability.

An optional dozer blade and the standard counterweight design provide strength and stability. Operators also can activate the tiltrotator mode for enhanced precision when using a tiltrotator accessory. Added comfort features include improved heating and cooling with an optional heated/cooled seat, easy-to-use joystick controls, a rearview camera, Smart Touch screen and optional 360-degree around view monitor (AVM) camera system.

DX140W-7 Wheel Excavator

Designed for demanding tasks, the DX140W-7 wheel excavator delivers powerful digging and maneuverability when working on bridges and roadways or in urban areas. The machine has a balance of power and fuel efficiency, along with best-in-class comfort features, intelligent controls and smart machine functionality. It can be configured with a front dozer blade and independent rear outriggers or four independent outriggers.

Comfort features include automotive-style heating and air conditioning, improved floorspace and excellent visibility from the spacious cab. A rearview camera is standard and an optional heated/cooled seat is available. The standard DEVELON Fleet Management system monitors the excavator's health and maintenance schedule to help keep it running at peak performance.

Today's top stories