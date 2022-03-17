List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

WorldNet Auctions Holds Annual Late Winter Sale in S.C.

Thu March 17, 2022 - Southeast Edition #6
CEG


WorldNet Auctions held its annual late winter auction at its permanent auction facility in Greeleyville, S.C., on Feb. 25. The bidders came from many southern states and several foreign countries via live website bidding. The auction featured Caterpillar, John Deere and Komatsu excavators, along with wheel loaders, backhoes, skid steers, dump trucks and more. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Jordan Barfield (L) and David Lowe, both of Land & Development Services in Florence, S.C., were looking over a pair of Cat D5K LGP machines.
Chuck Easler, president of WorldNet Auctions.
A row of trucks awaited bidders at WorldNet Auctions’ late winter sale.
David Kerns, of Charles Blanchard Construction in North Charleston, S.C., attended the auction hoping to get a good deal on an excavator.
Lynwood Ard of Ard Timber Company in Andrews, S.C., planned to bid on the Cat 924G wheel loaders.
Looking over the excavators are Tom Craft (L), of T.D. Craft Grading in Anderson, S.C., and Travis Yates, of R.L. Yates Trucking in Williamston, S.C.
Matt Warren catches the high bid on the John Deere 5065E farm tractor.
Shaun and Kimberly Stroble of B&D Metal Recyclers in North Charleston, S.C., were hoping to take home this Cat D5K LGP dozer.
Chris McIntosh (L) of Port City Machinery in Charleston, S.C., and Rich Kelly of WorldNet Auctions catch up before the auction begins.




Today's top stories

Construction OEMs Halt Business with Russia Due to Its Brutal Invasion of Ukraine

James Thomas “Tom” Hawthorne Passes Away at Age 93

VIDEO: Mecalac Announces Video Series Demonstrating Benefits of MCR Series

VIDEO: Countdown Begins to ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE 2023

ABC Announces 2022 Construction Workforce Awards

Digging It … Joint Venture Constructs New $3.8B Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Southern Sun Paving Carves Niche as Successful Business

Carolina Cat Celebrates 95 Years as Family Business



 

Read more about...

Auctions South Carolina WorldNet Auctions Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo