Thu March 17, 2022 - Southeast Edition #6
WorldNet Auctions held its annual late winter auction at its permanent auction facility in Greeleyville, S.C., on Feb. 25. The bidders came from many southern states and several foreign countries via live website bidding. The auction featured Caterpillar, John Deere and Komatsu excavators, along with wheel loaders, backhoes, skid steers, dump trucks and more. CEG