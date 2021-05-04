Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

WSDOT Awards Granite $24M Design-Build Contract

Tue May 04, 2021 - West Edition #10
WSDOT


The scope of Granite’s work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-ft. box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-ft. long bridge structures and a large precast arch.
The scope of Granite’s work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-ft. box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-ft. long bridge structures and a large precast arch.
The scope of Granite’s work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-ft. box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-ft. long bridge structures and a large precast arch. Preconstruction is under way and construction is expected to conclude in October 2022.

Granite Construction has been awarded a $24 million design-build contract for the Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Route 11 Padden Creek — Fish Passage project in Bellingham, Wash., by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Preconstruction is under way and construction is expected to conclude in October 2022.

The project is intended to improve fish passage and support WSDOT in meeting the Federal injunction of removing nearly 800 fish barriers around Washington State by 2030. The scope of Granite's work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-ft. box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-ft. long bridge structures and a large precast arch. The existing 5-ft. by 10-ft. box culvert at the SR 11 site will be replaced with a 100-ft. long, 8-ft. by 20-ft. box culvert.

"Granite understands the importance of WSDOT's Fish Barrier Removal Program, and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders on a solution at Padden Creek," said Granite Regional Vice President Mike Stein. "Alternative procurement methods like design-build offer flexibility to the owner to more closely manage budgeting and design while shortening the overall project schedule. Over the next decade, WSDOT anticipates removing hundreds of fish barriers throughout Washington using alternate procurement methods, including design-build, which is a specialty of Granite."

Construction materials for the project, including hot-mix asphalt and aggregates, will be supplied by Granite's Singer facility.

Padden Creek supports the runs of coho and chum salmon and migrating Chinook salmon and steelhead trout. Removing two barriers, one under SR 11 at 30th Street, the other under I-5 south of the SR 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway on- and off-ramps, will improve the habitat for migratory species and other wildlife along the 2.7 mi. of Padden Creek between Lake Padden and Bellingham Bay.




Today's top stories

Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City, Leaving Many Dead, Injured

John Deere Introduces John Deere Protect Service Plan

Bobcat Company, Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership, Fan Sweepstakes

Security Paving Company Reaches Midway Point of Ventura County Highway Job

VIDEO: ConExpo-Con/AGG Unveils New Logo, Brand Identity

Cat MH3250, MH3260 Material Handlers Set New Standard

After Seven Years of Building, Resorts World to Open in Las Vegas

Kobelco USA Adds Marshall Machinery to Growing Dealer Network



 

Read more about...

Environmental Granite Construction WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo