Granite Construction has been awarded a $24 million design-build contract for the Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Route 11 Padden Creek — Fish Passage project in Bellingham, Wash., by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Preconstruction is under way and construction is expected to conclude in October 2022.

The project is intended to improve fish passage and support WSDOT in meeting the Federal injunction of removing nearly 800 fish barriers around Washington State by 2030. The scope of Granite's work includes the replacement of two existing fish barriers with new fish passable structures. At the I-5 site, an existing 400-ft. box culvert will be replaced with twin 60-ft. long bridge structures and a large precast arch. The existing 5-ft. by 10-ft. box culvert at the SR 11 site will be replaced with a 100-ft. long, 8-ft. by 20-ft. box culvert.

"Granite understands the importance of WSDOT's Fish Barrier Removal Program, and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders on a solution at Padden Creek," said Granite Regional Vice President Mike Stein. "Alternative procurement methods like design-build offer flexibility to the owner to more closely manage budgeting and design while shortening the overall project schedule. Over the next decade, WSDOT anticipates removing hundreds of fish barriers throughout Washington using alternate procurement methods, including design-build, which is a specialty of Granite."

Construction materials for the project, including hot-mix asphalt and aggregates, will be supplied by Granite's Singer facility.

Padden Creek supports the runs of coho and chum salmon and migrating Chinook salmon and steelhead trout. Removing two barriers, one under SR 11 at 30th Street, the other under I-5 south of the SR 11/Old Fairhaven Parkway on- and off-ramps, will improve the habitat for migratory species and other wildlife along the 2.7 mi. of Padden Creek between Lake Padden and Bellingham Bay.

