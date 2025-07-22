Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    WSDOT Opens Part of New SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac

    The Washington State Department of Transportation has opened the first mile of the new SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac, providing commuters with a new route between I-5 and 24th Avenue South. Atkinson Construction is working on the remaining 2 miles, with completion scheduled for 2029. Tolling will start soon to manage congestion and fund ongoing maintenance. The project aims to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in south King County.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    Washington State Department of Transportation


    The first layer of asphalt is placed for the SR 509 Completion Project, as crews paved the future SR 509 off-ramp to 24th Avenue South.
    Washington State Department of Transportation photo
    The first layer of asphalt is placed for the SR 509 Completion Project, as crews paved the future SR 509 off-ramp to 24th Avenue South.
    The first layer of asphalt is placed for the SR 509 Completion Project, as crews paved the future SR 509 off-ramp to 24th Avenue South.   (Washington State Department of Transportation photo) Workers spread concrete across the rebar that forms a new bridge over Interstate 5.   (Washington State Department of Transportation photo) Excavators attached with claw-like attachments tear off pieces of the South 216th Street bridge over northbound I-5 during demolition in 2023 for the SR 509 Completion Project.   (Washington State Department of Transportation photo) Construction crews place rebar on the northbound I-5 flyover ramp that will connect drivers to the new SR 509 Expressway near the Seattle area.   (Washington State Department of Transportation photo)

    The Washington State Department of Transportation opened the first section of the new State Route 509 Expressway in the Puget Sound area on June 28, 2025, providing travelers with another commuting option in south King County.

    The first mile of the SR 509 Completion Project stretches between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South in SeaTac.

    Atkinson Construction was awarded a $263.9 million contract in 2020 to build the first mile and other improvements.

    The new highway is being built in stages. The first mile features two lanes in each direction between I-5 and 24th Avenue South. Northbound I-5 drivers will exit to a large fly-over ramp that connects to the expressway. Until the next section of the expressway opens, drivers will exit at 24th Avenue South. Travelers can also enter the expressway from 24th Avenue South and travel southeast to merge onto southbound I-5.

    Besides the first mile, this stage of the SR 509 Completion Project features many other improvements:

    • extension of Veterans Drive, linking to a new tunnel under I-5;

    • a wider South 216th Street bridge over I-5;

    • A realigned southbound I-5 exit to SR 516;

    • an improved eastbound SR 516 on-ramp to northbound I-5; and

    • new sidewalks and multimodal connections

    Since work began in 2021, construction crews have:

    • excavated 750,000 cu. yds. of soil;

    • placed more than 136,000 tons of asphalt;

    • installed more than 1.8 million lbs. of rebar in new bridges;

    • poured more than 10,700 cu. yds. of concrete;

    • planted nearly 20,000 trees and shrubs throughout the project area; and

    • laid down more than 10 mi. of drainage pipe

    Atkinson Construction also will build the remaining 2 mi. of the expressway between 24th Avenue South and South 188th Street in SeaTac.

    In all, the SR 509 Completion Project builds 3 miles of new tolled highway between I-5 and South 188th Street near the south end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It includes improvements on I-5 between South 212th Street in SeaTac and South 272nd Street in Federal Way. The final stage of the project to build the remaining 2 miles of expressway is under construction and scheduled for completion in 2029.

    The new expressway will be tolled beginning in the fall. Tolling based on time of day will be used to help manage congestion on the new corridor. Toll funding also will help pay for construction and ongoing maintenance.

    "Opening a new highway is an exciting moment for us," said John White, Puget Sound Gateway Program administrator. "Completing this section is a critical step toward delivering the entire SR 509 Completion Project to help reduce congestion and finish a vital freight link between the Port of Seattle and industrial areas in south King County."

    "Approximately 40 percent of jobs in Washington are tied to trade, and our economy depends on reliable, efficient connections between farms, ports, manufacturers and markets," said Rep. Jake Fey, chair of the House Transportation Committee. "The SR 509 Expressway is more than just a new road — it's a critical freight and commuter link that will ease congestion, improve safety and support good-paying jobs across the region." 

    (All photos courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation.)




    Today's top stories

    LOC International Enjoys Oil, Gas Construction Growth

    FHWA, TxDOT Reach Agreement to Help State Build Infrastructure Projects Faster

    T1 Energy Selects Yates Construction for Solar Cell Plant

    AEM Touts Texas Leg of 'AEM Manufacturing Express' Tour

    SpaceX Builds Texas Facility for Possible Mars Colonization

    Hyundai E&C Begins Building Major Solar Power Plant in Concho County

    Yanmar CE Officially Launches Full Line of Compact Equipment

    APEX Technologies Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet



     

    Read more about...

    Road Construction road infrastructure Washington Washington State Department of Transportation







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147