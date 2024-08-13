List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    WV State Parks Officially Break Ground On Largest Mountain Bike Trail Project in State History

    West Virginia State Parks begin construction on a $3.5 million, 35-mile mountain bike trail project at Cacapon Resort State Park, aiming to enhance outdoor recreation offerings. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the project includes diversified trails for all skill levels and youth amenities to attract visitors. Expanding the state's park system showcases a continual investment in outdoor recreational facilities.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    West Virginia State Parks


    West Virginia State Parks logo

    West Virginia State Parks officials announced that construction on a major bike trail expansion at Cacapon Resort State Park has begun.

    The $3.5 million project will add 35 mi. of professionally designed mountain bike trails to the park's existing trail system, enhancing its reputation in the region as a premier outdoor recreation destination for hikers and mountain bikers.

    "This is an incredible day for Cacapon Resort and West Virginia as we continue to invest in our world-class parks system," said Brett McMillion, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. "We are excited to get started on this ambitious project and look forward to all of the ways it will improve the experience at Cacapon Resort and attract new people to come and visit our beautiful state."

    The goal of the project is to diversify the trail system at Cacapon Resort by adding professionally designed mountain biking trails that utilize the park's mountain landscape and appeal to riders of all ability levels. Other aspects of the project include introducing bike amenities to park visitors and community members, creating youth-focused bike amenities and constructing a signature trail to attract riders throughout the state and region.

    The project will progress in two phases and is estimated to be completed in 2026. The first phase of construction, led by Greenstone Trailcraft, is now under way. The second phase will start in the spring of 2025, and the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

    The trail expansion project at Cacapon Resort is part of an ongoing investment in the West Virginia State Parks system. Over the last seven years, more than $250 million in improvement projects have been completed.

    For more information, visit WVstateparks.com.




