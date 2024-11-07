List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Yancey Bros. Co. Hosts Technology Event

    Yancey Bros. Co. and Roper Laser Company showcased Topcon technology at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event demonstrated how Cat machines integrate with Topcon GPS for efficiency in grading and other operations, emphasizing seamless solutions and customer support.

    Thu November 07, 2024 - Southeast Edition #23
    CEG


    The Cat 315 “auto” excavator uses Cat sensors and Topcon components together to make for high accuracy in digging applications and was a big hit at the demo.
    The Cat 315 “auto” excavator uses Cat sensors and Topcon components together to make for high accuracy in digging applications and was a big hit at the demo.   (CEG photo) An attendee makes quick work of precision grading operating a Cat 255 compact track loader with a Cat BB121 box blade with two-mast/2D Topcon system.   (CEG photo) Rogelio Gomora of Magnum Paving, Villa Rica, Ga., takes the opportunity to operate a Cat 140 motor grader with the Topcon MC-X MAX system with millimeter receiver mounted on the top to see if it’s a “must have” for his company’s fine grading.   (CEG photo) Yancey and Roper Laser tents were pitched, the demo site was prepped and the crowds rolled in to see the latest Topcon technology on display and to get a hands-on experience at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.   (CEG photo) Yancey’s Yailene Ramos (L) assists with getting attendees registered for the event and entered for some great prize drawings.   (CEG photo) Many Roper Laser Company staffers turned out to present machine technology and surveying instruments (L-R) including Bobby Ohar, Gage Hemphill, Kevin Mitchell, Billy Price, Bobby Gill, Nolan Riley, Bill Roper III, Jim Kuske, Bill Roper, Tyler Bird, John Gaines and Josh Nodine.   (CEG photo) Watching some of the demo operators in action (L-R) are Jake Bilphuis, Yancey Bros. Co.; Carlos Castaneda, Topcon Positioning Systems; Michael Johnson, C.W. Matthews Contracting, Marietta, Ga.; and John Gaines, Roper Laser Company.   (CEG photo) (L-R): Yancey’s Nolan Riley and Jake Howle watch as Gene Rogers of HJB Construction, Charleston, S.C., operates a Cat 255 CTL with a Cat GD124 grader blade controlled by a Topcon grade control system.   (CEG photo) In between demo time, Yancey’s Andrew Harding (R) opens up the all-new Cat 255 compact track loader and provides a walk-around of the machine.   (CEG photo) (L-R): Cameron Thompson, GPS and technology specialist of Yancey Bros. Co., talks with Dusty Martin and his father, Charles Martin of Forsyth Grading based in Cumming, Ga., about the expanded capabilities of the Cat D5 dozer with Topcon technology.   (CEG photo) Thomas Bates (L) of Palmer Outdoor Services, Trenton, S.C., gets a complete overview of the Topcon Pocket 3D jobsite management technology from Topcon’s Carlos Castaneda.   (CEG photo) Independent contractor Adolfo Hernandez from Decatur, Ga., gained some great experience operating a Cat D5 dozer equipped with a mastless Topcon GR-i3 Machine Control Receiver for precision grading.   (CEG photo)

    Yancey Bros. Co. and its Topcon supplier, Roper Laser Company based in Marietta, Ga., held a technology demo event Oct. 30, 2024, at The Atlanta Motor Speedway.

    This was the second technology event hosted by Yancey in October, with the first one being held in Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 3. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. and guests were on site at the "opening bell" ready to gain as much information and experience possible on the various machines equipped with time- and money-saving Topcon technology. After a productive morning, lunch was served, and more attendees arrived for the afternoon session.

    CEG photo

    "We're showing the Caterpillar customers the Topcon integration on the next-gen machines, especially on the next generation excavators," said Bill Roper of Roper Laser Company. "Caterpillar and Topcon have actually partnered together for a combination system using all Cat sensors built into the machines from the factory and integrating Topcon's GPS and software. The compact track loaders on site are utilizing a box blade and a grader blade to exhibit the newer movement capabilities through machine control — both laser and GPS for more complicated grading designs. Our millimeter technology on the Cat motor grader for fine grading to quarter-inch accuracy is also gaining a lot of demo interest.

    "For the most part, what we offer is virtually plug-and-play with the new Cat machines," he added. "We work directly with Yancey in the field in a cooperative effort so they can provide their customers a seamless solution for adding Topcon technology. We're all working as one team. If there's any issues, we both work together to solve them.

    "We're super excited for the customers to see our new technology. Some that are coming out will be looking at technology that they may already own from an earlier generation. We're especially excited for customers to see the CTL technology and how the smaller machine applications can actually be blended into larger operations to make them more efficient."

    Roper added what Roper Laser brings to the customer is decades of experience and an enormous amount of market awareness and application understanding.

    "We have trucks running all over three states, sometimes 12 to 14 hours a day to make sure all our customers are up and running. Up time is the main goal of our business." CEG




