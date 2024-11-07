Yancey Bros. Co. and Roper Laser Company showcased Topcon technology at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event demonstrated how Cat machines integrate with Topcon GPS for efficiency in grading and other operations, emphasizing seamless solutions and customer support.

CEG photo The Cat 315 “auto” excavator uses Cat sensors and Topcon components together to make for high accuracy in digging applications and was a big hit at the demo.

Yancey Bros. Co. and its Topcon supplier, Roper Laser Company based in Marietta, Ga., held a technology demo event Oct. 30, 2024, at The Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This was the second technology event hosted by Yancey in October, with the first one being held in Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 3. The event kicked off at 8 a.m. and guests were on site at the "opening bell" ready to gain as much information and experience possible on the various machines equipped with time- and money-saving Topcon technology. After a productive morning, lunch was served, and more attendees arrived for the afternoon session.

"We're showing the Caterpillar customers the Topcon integration on the next-gen machines, especially on the next generation excavators," said Bill Roper of Roper Laser Company. "Caterpillar and Topcon have actually partnered together for a combination system using all Cat sensors built into the machines from the factory and integrating Topcon's GPS and software. The compact track loaders on site are utilizing a box blade and a grader blade to exhibit the newer movement capabilities through machine control — both laser and GPS for more complicated grading designs. Our millimeter technology on the Cat motor grader for fine grading to quarter-inch accuracy is also gaining a lot of demo interest.

"For the most part, what we offer is virtually plug-and-play with the new Cat machines," he added. "We work directly with Yancey in the field in a cooperative effort so they can provide their customers a seamless solution for adding Topcon technology. We're all working as one team. If there's any issues, we both work together to solve them.

"We're super excited for the customers to see our new technology. Some that are coming out will be looking at technology that they may already own from an earlier generation. We're especially excited for customers to see the CTL technology and how the smaller machine applications can actually be blended into larger operations to make them more efficient."

Roper added what Roper Laser brings to the customer is decades of experience and an enormous amount of market awareness and application understanding.

"We have trucks running all over three states, sometimes 12 to 14 hours a day to make sure all our customers are up and running. Up time is the main goal of our business." CEG

