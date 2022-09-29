Round two and the final Yancey Bros. Co. 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenge was held in central Georgia on Sept.16. The venue for this challenge was the Yancey Demo and Training Center in Musella, Ga.

The competitions were set up to the exacting specs of the four machine challenges that were held at the event hosted by Yancey at the Caterpillar manufacturing plant site in Bogart, Ga., in mid-August. As with the previous challenge event, a huge contingency of Yancey and Sitech South representatives worked for days making sure this event was absolutely flawless.

A catered BBQ lunch was served up by Bar-B-Que Monsters in nearby Perry, Ga.

After this event concluded and both Yancey operator challenges were "in the books", the contestants scores from both events were tabulated and confirmed. The overall winner was Casey Hall, owner/president of 4H Services, Pine Mountain, Ga., who will represent Yancey in the upcoming regional finals in North Carolina and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

