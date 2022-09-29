List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yancey Bros. Holds Round Two of Cat Operator Challenge

Thu September 29, 2022 - Southeast Edition #20
CEG


Round two and the final Yancey Bros. Co. 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenge was held in central Georgia on Sept.16. The venue for this challenge was the Yancey Demo and Training Center in Musella, Ga.

The competitions were set up to the exacting specs of the four machine challenges that were held at the event hosted by Yancey at the Caterpillar manufacturing plant site in Bogart, Ga., in mid-August. As with the previous challenge event, a huge contingency of Yancey and Sitech South representatives worked for days making sure this event was absolutely flawless.

A catered BBQ lunch was served up by Bar-B-Que Monsters in nearby Perry, Ga.

After this event concluded and both Yancey operator challenges were "in the books", the contestants scores from both events were tabulated and confirmed. The overall winner was Casey Hall, owner/president of 4H Services, Pine Mountain, Ga., who will represent Yancey in the upcoming regional finals in North Carolina and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

Yancey’s Mike Leach oversees the Yancey Demo and Training Center and has to clean this mess up and compact it before the next demo session. (CEG photo)
The pavilion was packed at lunchtime as Yancey provided a great catered BBQ lunch for all. (CEG photo)
Yancey’s Stephen Miraglia watches for any points violations as a contestant makes a run at the Cat dozer challenge. (CEG photo)
The confirmed overall winner was Casey Hall, owner/president of 4H Services, Pine Mountain, Ga., who will represent Yancey in the upcoming regional finals in North Carolina. (CEG photo)
Yancey’s Brian Stanfield (L) goes over a few operational tips on the new Cat 320 excavator with Andrew Nix of Simpson’s Trucking & Grading, Gainesville, Ga., before he tackles the Big Dig competition. (CEG photo)
Customers talking to their Yancey reps and getting ready to compete in the mini-excavator challenge (L-R) are Noah Rutherford, Yancey Rents; Duane Davis, Blake Harris and Hunter Baker of Meriwether Site Solutions, Gay, Ga.; and Lee Benefield, Yancey Bros. Co., Macon, Ga. (CEG photo)
Complete accuracy is the key to the excavator challenge as Jeff Grindle (L) of Sitech South, Smyrna, Ga., provides final grade measurements using Trimble technology. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Yancey’s Scott Mulkey gives a warm welcome to a group of central Georgia customers, including Allan Cook, Tim Hines and Jeremy McCormick of C&H Grading Services, Whitesburg, Ga. (CEG photo)
Cat Certified Dealer Instructor Jamie Hoffman (L) keeps a close eye on contestant Chuck Denard (in cab) of Barnett Southern Corporation, Washington, Ga., as he makes a run at the mini-excavator challenge. (CEG photo)
Three generations of the Johnston family of JR & Sons Enterprises Inc., Forsyth, Ga., turned out to either compete or watch their company’s operators at the challenge. (CEG photo)
Representatives of Yancey Product Support and Yancey Hydraulic Services were out in full force to provide info on complete fleet maintenance and included (L-R) Keith Mueller, Ron Lang, Daniel Hitchcock, Bobby Duncan, Jay Mehuron, Alan Harrison, Mark Mills and Joe Smith. (CEG photo)
Bar-B-Que Monsters based in Perry, Ga., kept everyone fed. (CEG photo)
Austin Gilbert of Gilbert Construction, Ringgold, Ga., blazed through the compact track loader competition and gave the run a thumbs up when he finished. (CEG photo)




