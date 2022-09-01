List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yancey Bros. Hosts 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenge

Thu September 01, 2022 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


The first of two Yancey Bros. Co. 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenges was held on the grounds of the Caterpillar manufacturing plant in Bogart (Athens), Ga., on Aug. 18. This facility served as a great centralized point for Yancey's competitors in the north Georgia region.

The challenge had 42 registered competitors; 75 registered and attending customers; 46 Yancey employee attendees; four machine challenges with a high degree of difficulty; and a slew of Caterpillar plant staffers lending their time and support.

With the challenge being hosted by the Caterpillar factory, factory tours were a huge hit, and many took full advantage of the opportunity to see how their dozers and mini excavators are built. The track type tractors manufactured at this plant are the Cat D1, D2, D3 models and on the mini excavator range are the Cat 303.5, 304, 305, 306, 308 and 309.

Top contestants from this challenge and the upcoming second challenge to be held in central Georgia in mid-September are vying to move on to the regional finals and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

(L-R): Jeremey Holt of Lunsford Grading, Gainesville, Ga., gets some final instruction on the mini excavator competition from Certified Dealer Instructor Jamie Hoffman, while Jeff Brown, Brown Grading, Carnesville, Ga., and Mason Nieman of Forsyth County Water & Sewer listen for their instruction. (CEG photo)
The Yancey Product Support Team was at the center of the event promoting their Caterpillar service and parts capabilities. (CEG photo)
Caterpillar’s Robbie Southerland (R) goes over a dozer operation with Cat Command Technology, where a machine in Clayton, N.C., is actually being operated remotely from the Bogart, Ga., plant in real time by Jake Camp (in operators chair) of E.R. Snell Contractors, Snellville, Ga. (CEG photo)
A big group of Caterpillar staffers assisted with the event and got everyone coordinated and ready for their plant tour times. (CEG photo)
Roman Cunningham (in cab) of F.M. Kitchens Construction Services, Jefferson, Ga., felt pretty good about his run at The Big Dig competition. (CEG photo)
Sitech South’s Steven Miraglin (L) monitors the operation of Cameron Collins (in cab) of Piedmont Paving, Newnan, Ga. Collins is familiar with operating Cat dozers and was well suited to the Precision Tracktor event. (CEG photo)
Adding to the stress of each challenge was the throng of fellow contestants and attendees watching all aspects of a competitor’s machine operation. (CEG photo)
Doing some fine clean up on the Big Dig course with a Cat 938M wheel loader is Yancey Certified Dealer Instructor Robby Dale. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Rick Callaway, Yancey Bros. Co., Augusta, Ga; Chris Cunningham and Jason Garnto of Garnto Southern Construction, Evans, Ga., dropped in by helicopter to be a part of the competition. (CEG photo)
Nerves of steel were needed for the Stay on Track competition challenge while operating a Cat 259D3 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
Scott Hinson of Sitech South gets the final grade check using Trimble technology for accuracy of a contestant on The Big Dig challenge. (CEG photo)
Sitech pitched a tent and had a lot of attendees stop by with questions on the newest product and technology offerings. (CEG photo)




