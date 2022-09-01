The first of two Yancey Bros. Co. 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenges was held on the grounds of the Caterpillar manufacturing plant in Bogart (Athens), Ga., on Aug. 18. This facility served as a great centralized point for Yancey's competitors in the north Georgia region.

The challenge had 42 registered competitors; 75 registered and attending customers; 46 Yancey employee attendees; four machine challenges with a high degree of difficulty; and a slew of Caterpillar plant staffers lending their time and support.

With the challenge being hosted by the Caterpillar factory, factory tours were a huge hit, and many took full advantage of the opportunity to see how their dozers and mini excavators are built. The track type tractors manufactured at this plant are the Cat D1, D2, D3 models and on the mini excavator range are the Cat 303.5, 304, 305, 306, 308 and 309.

Top contestants from this challenge and the upcoming second challenge to be held in central Georgia in mid-September are vying to move on to the regional finals and the potential to advance to the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, where Caterpillar will crown one operator as World Champion. CEG

Today's top stories