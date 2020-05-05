Yanmar America's compact equipment division has launched the SV40 excavator, an ultra-tight tail swing excavator that boasts power, flexibility and stability in a compact package. This is the first of the company's compact equipment line to be offered in the new Yanmar premium red color.

The SV40 is a 4-ton machine with a 39-hp electronically controlled Yanmar Tier IV Final diesel engine. It comes standard with Yanmar's quick coupler, SMARTASSIST remote communication system and the Yanmar 4 year / 4,000-hour warranty.

Options for the SV40 include a second PTO function, 4 or 6-way blade and an additional counterweight.

Jeff Pate, division manager of Yanmar America's compact equipment division, said, "Redefining the definition of compact power, our new SV40 is pushing the limits on an excavator of its size. With best in class power, digging force and lifting capacity, this machine will be a game changer within the compact excavator segment."

The addition of the SV40 broadens the current excavator product lineup, with two other ultra-tight tail swing machines and another six excavators with true zero tail swing.

Yanmar dealers were the first to learn about the release in February at the 2020 Compact Equipment Dealer Meeting at the Yanmar EVO//Center in Acworth, Ga.

Starting with the launch of the world's first compact excavator in 1968, Yanmar has since expanded its excavator offerings to nine total models, six of which have true zero tail swing. Each excavator is a purpose-built to overcome the most challenging conditions, work with an efficient use of power, conserve fuel and provide exceptional flexibility with the same stability and performance you would expect from more conventional excavators, according to the manufacturer.

